Jury selection begins in trial of Arkansas man who faces 8 charges in connection with ‘21 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began today for the trial of a Gravette man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 62, faces eight charges in connection with the breach of the Capitol building. He gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Among the questions being asked to potential jurors is whether they have seen that photograph and — if they had seen it — what their impression of it was.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said he expects jury selection to take most of the day. Opening arguments are expected later this afternoon or Tuesday.

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon — a ZAP Hike ’n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. Prosecutors say the stun gun was advertised as being capable of delivering a 950,000-volt shock.

On Dec. 21, a superseding indictment was filed adding the eighth charge against Barnett: “civil disorder” under 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3).

The new indictment indicated that Barnett impeded or otherwise interfered with a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

Federal prosecutors said the civil disorder charge stems from Barnett’s conduct in the Capitol Rotunda, where he confronted a police officer because he had left his American flag in Pelosi’s office and he wanted it back.

The Capitol riot was an attempt by at least some people in the crowd to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for Joe Biden’s win over then-President Donald Trump.



