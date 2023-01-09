Jury selection to continue Tuesday in trial of Arkansas man facing 8 charges in connection with ‘21 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Gravette man charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The process will continue Tuesday morning.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 62, faces eight charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. He gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon — a ZAP Hike ’n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot.

Twenty-six potential jurors were "qualified" during the process on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said he wants 35 potential jurors to be "qualified" before each side gets to remove a certain number of them prior to opening arguments.

The qualification process involved the judge asking a variety of questions, including whether potential jurors had seen the photo of Barnett with his foot on the desk, and what their feelings were regarding that picture.

Attorneys for both sides were allowed to question jurors and to object to specific potential jurors, if they wished.

There were about 65 people in the potential jury pool at the beginning of the day Monday.

The judge disqualified nine of them for various reasons during court on Monday. Some had medical issues or were deemed too close to the case. One woman was disqualified after telling the judge she had worked as an interpreter for the FBI.

Three FBI agents are expected to testify in the trial.