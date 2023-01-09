Karen Petersen named Hendrix College's next president

Karen Petersen, dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tulsa, will be the next president of Hendrix College.

Petersen will succeed W. Ellis Arnold III, who will become President Emeritus following his retirement in June, according to the college. A 1979 Hendrix graduate, Arnold was elected the 12th President of Hendrix by the college’s board of trustees Nov. 21, 2019, and took office on Dec. 31 of that year.

Petersen, a native of Huntsville in Northwest Arkansas, will be the second woman to lead Hendrix. The first was Ann H. Die Hasselmo, who served from 1992 to 2001. Petersen was selected “following a comprehensive national search process” involving Hendrix alumni, board of trustees members, faculty, staff, and students, according to the college.

At Tulsa, Petersen oversees her college’s financial, physical, and human resources, including 120 full-time employees in 13 departments. During her tenure, philanthropic giving to the college increased, including a 47% increase in unrestricted giving.

She is also a professor of political science at Tulsa.

Petersen earned her bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University, where she also started her professional academic career. She got her master’s degree and Ph.D. in political science from Vanderbilt University, according to Hendrix.

She and her husband, Joey Keasler — also a native Arkansan (Paragould) — have two children.

Founded in 1876, Hendrix is a private liberal arts college in Conway. It has been affiliated with the United Methodist Church since 1884.