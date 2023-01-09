Unworthy of our trust

John Deering's cartoon on Jan. 5 was spot-on: Win at all costs and the health of our democracy be damned. The Republicans who continue to nurse at the withered teat of a defeated huckster will never be seen by any pragmatic voter as trustworthy or dedicated to upholding the Constitution.

Get your resumes in order and send them to the Chicken Ranch in Nevada; it's a career that's more in line with the nature of how you're conducting yourselves.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

Outstanding cuisine

My credentials as a food critic are almost nonexistent. I offer up my dozen-pound weight gain during my two years of military service as proof of that. However, a restaurant recently came to my attention that needs to be mentioned.

A while back, I found myself stuck in a traffic jam caused by a faulty traffic light out on Geyer Springs Road in Little Rock. Facing a hunger-inspired mutiny from the other passengers in the car, I pulled into a restaurant adjacent to my position in static parade. It was called Little China (8211 Geyer Springs), but turned out to be far more than its modest name would suggest.

Beneath "Little China" on the sign, the words "and Latino Food" were written in small letters. I took that to mean Mexican, and there was a good selection of that, but a portion of the menu was dedicated to El Salvadorian dishes. This was a new one on me. It stands to reason that people in El Salvador must have restaurants, but the thought had never crossed my mind.

Our orders covered all genres, and all were delicious and quelled the mutiny. My entrée featured chicken and plantains on a bed of what appeared to be a crisp, rough-cut coleslaw from another dimension, all topped with a creamy red sauce.

When I lived in New York City, there were a small number of Cuban Chinese restaurants. These were started by restaurateurs who had been driven out of China by Mao in the late 1940s and moved to Cuba, only to be driven out by Castro 10 years later. Some people can't catch a break. The food was top-rate, inexpensive and filling. A lunch of egg foo young and black beans and rice would fuel a stevedore until sundown.

I was curious as to why Cuban got top billing and it was explained to me: There are thousands of Chinese restaurants in the city, but by comparison, not many Cuban ones. Perhaps Little China should feature its El Salvadorian cuisine more prominently.

DAVID MALCOLM ROSE

Hot Springs

It doesn't make sense

I'm confused by the Republican disdain for the IRS. Cheating on your taxes is stealing by another name, and it is a crime. The IRS is thus just another arm of law enforcement. If you "Back the Blue," you should also support the IRS in doing its job.

If you don't like the tax laws, go ahead and change them; don't blame an agency for administering the law of the land. I'm all for making the IRS (mostly) obsolete by radically simplifying the tax code, but that requires real legislative work instead of producing slogans and one-liners for the news cycle.

H. PETER ELZER

Fayetteville

Change light bulbs

I moved to Little Rock 14 years ago from a much-larger city. It didn't take long to get the feeling that the prevailing attitude was if you're not from around here, we don't much care to make you feel like one of us. This mindset seemed especially at play in the way streets were marked, exit ramps written and placed, and street lamps maintained.

To cite a specific, the number of street lamps out between the Interstate 630/30 junction and the I-440 exit ramp to the airport is ridiculous. It's downright hazardous trying to cross numerous lanes of traffic at high speed to enter a small, dark, single-lane exit ramp to the airport. Once past that gantlet there are still many dark lights to encounter as 18-wheelers rush past you on this heavily traveled commercial throughway.

I brought this to the attention of Mayor Frank Scott back on Nov. 23 by email and copied his chief of staff, Kendra Pruitt. To date I have not heard back from either of them while the many lamps remain dark, as they have been literally for years. I have to ask: How expensive is it to replace a few dozen lamp bulbs?

The mayor keeps complaining about how he doesn't have enough money to get things done right but can't seem to get even the cheap stuff fixed. A stated goal of his is to attract business and higher-paying jobs to Little Rock from out of state. What must a visiting dignitary think when he flies into the city at night? They're likely to consider us a sleepy backwater town too lazy to maintain the most basic infrastructure. Good luck attracting brighter minds and bigger business that way.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Consider population

There's been a lot of talk and coverage about the highest number of homicides in the city in 2022 versus 1993, and yes, any homicide is bad. But if you factor in population growth, you get a different perspective.

The city's population in 1990 was about 177,100, with the number of homicides in 1993 at 76. That's a 0.00043 homicide rate. In 2021, population was about 202,000, with 81 homicides in 2022. That's a 0.00040 homicide rate. Looks to me like the 2022 homicide rate in Little Rock, when population is considered, is slightly less than in 1993. Somebody feel free to check my numbers.

DAVID BLICK

Little Rock