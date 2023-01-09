Little Rock police ID victim in Stagecoach Road homicide

The victim in a shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex on Stagecoach Road on Friday has been identified by police.

Kevin Rauls, 20, was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 6:40 p.m. after officers responded to a “shooting just occurred” call, a news release from the Little Rock Police Department said.

Rauls died at the scene, police said.

The shooting was at 9400 Stagecoach Road, according to the release, which is listed online as the address for ReNew Otter Creek Apartments.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives by calling (501) 371-4660 or contact the department anonymously by calling (501) 371-4636.