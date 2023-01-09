• Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the U.K. royal family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir, which has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release. A prerecorded interview with Britain's ITV was to air Sunday evening. CBS show "60 Minutes" was to run a conversation with the prince later, and he is appearing on "Good Morning America" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." In extracts released in advance, Harry tells ITV journalist Tom Bradby that he cried only once after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997 -- at her burial. He said he feels guilt about not showing emotion when he and his brother Prince William greeted crowds of mourners outside Kensington Palace, Diana's London home. In the book, "Spare," Harry, 38, blames his family's stiff-upper-lip ethos, saying he had "learned too well ... the family maxim that crying is not an option." "There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people's hands, smiling," Harry told ITV. "I've seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn't understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away." "Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment." "Spare" is the latest in a string of public pronouncements by the prince and his wife Meghan since they quit royal life and moved to California in 2020, citing what they saw as the media's racist treatment of Meghan, who is biracial, and a lack of support from the palace. The book also explores Harry's grief at the death of his mother and his long-simmering resentment at the role of royal "spare," overshadowed by the "heir" -- older brother William. He recounts arguments and a physical altercation with William, reveals how he lost his virginity (in a field) and describes using cocaine and cannabis.

• "Top Gun: Maverick," Steven Spielberg and the stars of "The Banshees of Inisherin" were to collect awards at Sunday night's National Board of Review Awards in New York. The annual untelevised gala was hosted by Willie Geist. Coming two days before the Golden Globes on Tuesday, the NBR Awards helped kick Hollywood's awards season into high gear. Voting for nominations to the Academy Awards begins Thursday. The National Board of Review, a long-running group of film enthusiasts and academics, names its winners ahead of its ceremony. "Top Gun: Maverick" was its pick for best film. Other awards include Spielberg ("The Fabelmans") for best director, Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin") for best actor, his co-star Brendan Gleeson for best supporting actor, Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") for best actress and Janelle Monae ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery") for best supporting actress.