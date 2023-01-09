NLRSD, Metro working on free fares for pupils

The North Little Rock School District and the Rock Region Metro transit agency are working on a plan that would allow all high school students to ride Little Rock and North Little Rock bus routes and microtransit zones fare-free.

The trips would be unlimited and could be for any purpose, whether it be school, extracurricular activities, weekend or summer activities, said Rock Region Metro Chief Executive Officer Justin Avery.

The district would pay the transit agency a flat rate of $8,000.04, according to the agreement, and the fare-free rides could start as soon as the district coordinates issuing student photo IDs with the current semester's security sticker. Students would simply show the IDs to drivers on each trip to ride free, Avery said.

If the plan is carried out, this will be the first time the North Little Rock district's high school students would be able to ride public transit fare-free in the twin cities. North Little Rock has 2,321 ninth-through-12th grade students at the high school level for the 2022-2023 academic year -- 1,949 at North Little Rock High School and 372 students at the North Little Rock Center of Excellence, according to the Arkansas Department of Education Data Center.

The Little Rock School District has had a fare agreement since 2017, paying $24,000 per year for students, faculty and staff to ride Little Rock and North Little Rock bus routes and microtransit zones fare-free.

The eStem Public Charter Schools system have had a fare agreement since 2018 at $28,428 per year for students and staff to ride Little Rock and North Little Rock bus routes and microtransit zones fare-free.

Last week, during a non-voting board work session, transit officials met with the North Little Rock School Board to discuss the arrangement.

North Little Rock School Board President Dorothy Williams suggested the district send out a survey to students to gauge interest and use of the free transportation before moving forward.

Board member Angela Person-West asked about possibly extending the Transit agency's regular service hours past 8 p.m. on weekdays for students who work after school and need rides home.

Valerie McLean, board disbursing officer, asked about tracking ridership specifically for the district.

Avery said the buses have a ridership tracking button that drivers can press as riders board, and monthly ridership reports will be provided and broken down by route so the school district can see where their students are going.

"We have the ability to track how many times a North Little Rock School ID is used per month," said Becca Green, the transit agency's director of public engagement. "So, we can tell them how many trips in general were taken and you can take that number and divide it by the monthly cost of this agreement. It's pretty inexpensive and it gets those students to where they need to go, whether that is school or an after school job, or friends, fun stuff on the weekend or during the summer."