Northwest Arkansas MLK Day events to embrace legacy of civil rights pioneer

Organizers with local nonprofits are ready to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with in-person events after two years of mostly online activities or following social distancing guidelines.

The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council has a full slate of events scheduled for Saturday, Sunday and on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Jan. 16. Online gatherings and discussions largely replaced the usual in-person events the past two years because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, council president, said the organization wanted to come back in a major way this year. The council scheduled an internationally known speaker: Cornel West, famed scholar and activist.

West will speak at the 27th iteration of the recommitment celebration held at the Fayetteville Public Library at 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are sold out at the library's 700-seat event center.

"This was really a way for us to kick the door wide open and go big coming back out of the pandemic," Leverett-Higgins said. "We just wanted to bring a dynamic to the community that was something different."

Additionally, the council will award 31 scholarships to high school and undergraduate students this year. Twenty-five students were awarded scholarships last year.

The council has started a scholarship endowment this year to provide educational opportunities for students into perpetuity and is accepting donations, Leverett-Higgins said.

"We want to be able to put some financial parameters in place that will allow us to continue to give money to students for scholarships when we're not around anymore," she said.

Saturday's events in Fayetteville will kick off with a community service project at Asbell Elementary at 9 a.m. The council is asking for winter hats, gloves, socks and sweaters in child and adult sizes. The recommitment celebration will open with a reception at 5 p.m. Saturday at the library.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church on North Street in Fayetteville. Deacue Fields, vice president of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, will speak.

The Dream Keepers youth breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House on Razorback Road, followed by a youth engagement program at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Arkansas HPER building.

The annual MLK freedom march will take place at 11 a.m. starting at the parking lot at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Razorback Road and make its way to the Faulkner Center on Garland Avenue for the noon vigil. The event was held at the Union Ballroom in past years. In case of inclement weather, participants will be asked to gather at the Union Ballroom instead of the parking lot at 11 a.m.

Leverett-Higgins encouraged anyone to attend the events if they can, but honoring King can be done year-round. She encouraged residents to embrace their fellow community members who may not look or act like them or live within the same socioeconomic status.

"When we think about the legacy of Dr. King and the work that he did, he was not solely focused on making a difference and embracing change for the Black and African American community," Leverett-Higgins said. "It was about justice for all people."

SPRINGDALE

A new event this year will be consecrating ground at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in Springdale. The event is a partnership between the council and Springdale's UNITY Love Creation group. Springdale will participate in the consecration Saturday on the western shoreline of Lake Fayetteville, according to Alice Gachuzo-Colin, who for six years has organized the yearly observations of King in Springdale.

The Springdale celebration will continue at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 16 with a gathering at Luther George Park. The group will take a short walk to The Jones Center -- a walk which has become a Springdale MLK Day tradition, Gachuzo-Colin said.

Mayor Doug Sprouse noted the park is closed for construction and renovation, but the group can meet on the northeast side of the park.

A display of pictures recording King's life from birth to death will be arranged in a room at The Jones Center. The display will open to the public when the marchers arrive and remain open until 4 p.m. Jan. 16, Gachuzo-Colin said.

An audio loop of King's speeches and poetry about the man will accompany the exhibit.

"Martin Luther King Jr. was such a pillar for social justice and racial equality," Gachuzo-Colin said. "We need to honor him for the things he's done, the sacrifices he made just giving love, especially, and fighting for others."

Gachuzo-Colin said she is proud of the diversity in her home city of Springdale. People of many backgrounds live and thrive inthe city, she said.

"Martin Luther King's dream has come true for so many people in Springdale," she said.

BENTONVILLE

The Bentonville Public Library will have an I Have a Dream storytime at 11:15 a.m. Saturday with stories, songs and crafts that celebrate unity, peace and kindness, library Director Hadi Dudley said.

From Tuesday to Jan. 22, all are invited to "Share Your Dream" on a vision board at the library. Books that celebrate King will be displayed.

On Jan. 16, the library will be closed, but it will hold an all-day online storytime with volunteer Tobie Taylor Jones' reading of King's "I Have a Dream" speech formatted in a children's picture book, Dudley said. For more information, visit the library's Facebook page.

The library is at 405 S. Main St.