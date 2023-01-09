OPINION | A WORD: This little puzzle invites Arkansans to play





Can you recognize a common word from its definitions? What if those definitions were accurate but selected and stated in a way meant to confuse?

Let's play Obfuscation.

Today's word has three letters. A noun, adjective or verb, it's related to an Old High German word, truckan.

? ... ? ... ?

The word means:

◼️ Marked by a dispassionate, ironic or heavily detailed manner of expression.

◼️ Unproductive, not yielding a desired outcome.

◼️ Containing no recoverable hydrocarbon.

◼️ Without lubrication.

◼️ Having all or most sugar content fermented to alcohol; sec.

◼️ Served without butter or margarine.

◼️ Not giving milk.

◼️ Not in or under water.

◼️ Anhydrous.

◼️ Unaccompanied by tears.

◼️ Marked by the absence of ethanol.

"New" was an appropriate word for Jan. 2. Today's mystery word would have been ironic that day, considering the weather. I'll print today's answer Jan. 16, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



