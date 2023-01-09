OPINION | MASTER CLASS: This medicine ball warmup will challenge you, and your trendy tech





The phrase "Get Off My Lawn" has become associated with an aging, out-of-touch man who longs for simpler times. Life has passed him by, and he begrudgingly shuffles through his daily routine with a general disdain for what society has become.

As much as I try to suppress this character in myself, he rises to the surface from time to time. This week, I find myself feeling the old man as I discuss the latest hottest fitness trend.

The American College of Sports Medicine has listed wearable technology as that top trend for 2023. The college determines the designation through a worldwide electronic survey sent to fitness professionals, experts and academicians. Now in its 17th year, ACSM's Health & Fitness Trends were published in the January/February issue of ACSM Health & Fitness Journal just a few days ago.

This survey is the foremost authority on what's popular in fitness today. Other top-trend contenders included strength training with free weights, body weight training, and older adult programming. But wearable technology occupied the top spot for a third time, repeating its ranking from 2019 and 2020.

This is where I must suppress my inner Get Off My Lawn persona, as I have never found wearable technology to be particularly useful for achieving my own fitness goals. But millions of people do.

I can understand why capturing workout data is so appealing to them. Wearable technology keeps score, which is important for tracking universally accepted fitness principles such as progressive overload. Data from wearable devices generally syncs directly to a mobile app, so users can monitor historical progress and in-workout stats.

And from an exercise adherence perspective, it's important to measure performance while establishing small, achievable goals along the way.

I have also recommended wearable devices to clients. Remember back when a few data-driven exercisers carried little notebooks into the gym? They would write down every set, every weight lifted and every minute of cardio performed. Data was important, and I often showed them how wearable technology worked.

At minimum, I saved them hundreds of dollars in notebooks and ink.

As far as wearable technology has come in the past decade, it's still really difficult to log strength-training exercises. There is manual work involved to select an exercise, then input the sets, reps and weight. I can't imagine that will change anytime soon; but wearables can be very accurate for calculating overall energy expenditure, distances covered, steps taken and other key metrics.

This week's exercise will challenge the wearable technology algorithm as there are no steps involved and the body is only moving from the waist up. The Medicine Ball Good Morning is a great way to warm up the lower back and torso in preparation for a strength-training routine.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/0109good/]





1. Select a medium-weight medicine ball and grasp it with both hands and arms fully extended from chest.

2. Lean forward at the waist while keeping the back flat.

3. The ball should almost be touching the floor, but not quite.

4. Keeping your arms straight, simply stand back up slowly.

5. Slowly lower the torso back down until the ball is almost touching the floor again.

Continue this pattern for two sets of eight repetitions.

The Medicine Ball Good Morning might require a little work to log into an activity tracking device, but I'm ready to try one this year.

As we look forward to 2023, let's make a commitment to trying new things, embracing change and maybe even welcoming all the neighborhood kids to "Please use my lawn."

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

