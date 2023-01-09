Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 9, 1923

• First steps were taken last night for paving of Broadway from the north line of the street at Markham to the north line of the street at Tenth; and West Second from the east line of Broadway to a point 150 feet east of east line of Broadway. The district includes all real property bounding or abutting upon the portions of the streets to be improved, and running a distance of 150 feet therefrom. That the property at the northeast corner of Markham Street and Broadway might become a part of the district. The city hall property was included in the district. The district is to be known as Street Improvement District No. 349; the first petition having been signed by some of the largest property owners in the territory.

50 years ago

Jan. 9, 1973

• The United States Labor Department has placed a freeze on hiring of staff and buying of equipment in its manpower training agencies. This freeze on admitting new enrollees was announced December 26, but a letter to the agencies said later the freeze would end January 31. The freeze on hiring of new staff and buying equipment was made Friday and no date for lifting it has been mentioned. Some of those affected at Little Rock are the Neighborhood Youth Corps, a program which provides jobs for high school students to keep them in school; New Careers, which trains low income persons for jobs in human services occupations such as health aides, teacher aides, and welfare aides, and Operation Mainstream, which provides jobs and training for low income adults, particularly elderly persons.

25 years ago

Jan. 9, 1998

• Little Rock police are arresting fewer people for driving while intoxicated and have seen a steady decline in such arrests since 1994, but officials said Thursday that they can't single out a specific cause for the trend. According to Little Rock Traffic Court officials, the court handled 751 DWI cases in 1997, compared with 904 in 1996 -- a 16.9 percent reduction. The court handled 49 drunken-driving cases in December 1997, compared with 74 in December 1996. The Christmas holidays usually mean an increase in DWI arrests, a court official said, but the December total was the lowest of any month last year. Traffic Judge Vic Fleming said that while the decrease in arrests is significant, it's too soon to attribute the drop to tougher sentencing or creative programs sponsored by the court.

10 years ago

Jan. 9, 2013

• The Saline County Quorum Court will vote Tuesday on a voluntary tax that is meant to help equip sheriff's deputies to better respond to reports of vicious animals. ... Justice of the Peace Josh Curtis, the ordinance's primary sponsor, hopes the annual $5 tax that county residents can choose to pay will minimize the number of stray dogs roaming the county. Eight of the 12 other justices of the peace co-sponsored the ordinance, but some aren't sure it will achieve its intended goal. ... The ordinance would allow the Saline County sheriff's office to use the funds for construction, maintenance, operation and personnel training and salaries.