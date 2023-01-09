PBSD superintendent ‘go-getter,’ ‘hands-on’

Before Christmas, the Pine Bluff School District was given a surprise -- a change in superintendents.

While working with the Office of Coordinated Support and Services, Jennifer Barbaree found out from her supervisor, state deputy education commissioner Stacy Smith, there would be a change atop the Pine Bluff School District and was asked about her interest in becoming superintendent. Barbaree and Smith have acted as support personnel for the state-controlled school district in their roles.

"Was I surprised? Yes," Barbaree said. "I have been working with the Office of Coordinated Support and Services. I'm like in year 3½, and I've been with Pine Bluff School District -- I was here full-time last year as the assistant state superintendent for support."

Barbaree, a 1999 Watson Chapel High School graduate, accepted the role and officially began her duties Jan. 3.

The news broke Dec. 20 that Barbaree would replace Barbara Warren, which raised lingering questions about what could have led to the change by state Education Secretary Johnny Key. A copy of a letter dated Dec. 18 was sent four days later to The Commercial via Freedom of Information Act request revealing that Key was placing Warren -- the PBSD's superintendent since 2020 and the Dollarway School District's leader from 2015 to its 2021 annexation into the PBSD -- on paid administrative leave through June 30 and her contract would not be renewed. But the letter did not detail why that action was taken, and Warren has not returned calls seeking comment.

Upon succeeding Warren, Barbaree said she was not told of any specific concerns about the PBSD to address other than to "move forward." The district has been granted a limited-authority board. All seven board members, each one representing a redrawn zone, will undergo board training before a formal meeting can be held.

Barbaree and state officials are hopeful a formal board meeting will be held by the end of this month. For now, decisions made locally will be forwarded to new state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva, recently nominated by Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, for final approval. Oliva is expected to formally take over Thursday.

"At this time, the support for sure would be supporting me, since I'm state-appointed superintendent," Barbaree said. "I'm going to look toward supports on making sure I have communication with our board and where we can communicate here so that DESE and ADE [the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education under the Arkansas Department of Education, of which Oliva will serve as commissioner and secretary, respectively] are aware of what's going on in the district and what supports are needed currently."

Barbaree relinquished her OCSS role upon taking the PBSD superintendency. The OCSS, she explained, is a grant-supported program that helps the Education Department meet requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015. The OCSS, Barbaree said, directly supports school districts that are deemed in need of Level 5 intensive support, the highest level of support for a district under state authority.

Married to a football coach with three children, Barbaree has taught K-4 special education and fifth and sixth grades and has served as an instructional facilitator at multiple school districts before becoming an elementary school principal in the Watson Chapel and Lonoke districts. She also worked in district administration-level positions before becoming superintendent in the Armorel School District in Mississippi County.

From there, Barbaree became an assistant state superintendent. But she's back home in a district where many of her relatives finished high school. Her grandmothers, Syble Hall and Betty Wallace, were employees in the PBSD.

"This is home. I can't express the pride that this has provided my family, so I want to continue that and make it good for them," Barbaree said. "I hope the visibility and being around people -- an open-door policy -- will allow people to understand what we're trying to do here."

First-year PBSD assistant superintendent Phillip Carlock understands very well what Barbaree set out to do.

"Mrs. Barbaree and I worked in Little Rock together when they were going through teacher strikes," Carlock said. "We didn't have enough staffing at our elementary school, Stephens Elementary School, and she came over and helped teach classes and helped do recess. She's been very hands-on, and from that moment, every time I've seen her, she's been very supportive, real close to wanting to meet the needs of students. She wants to make sure she provides all the supports to do that. That's been my experience with her."

Cathi Swan, director of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, said she worked with Barbaree through her support of the PBSD and welcomes her leadership of the district.

"I have found Dr. Barbaree to be knowledgeable, professional, and action-oriented," Swan said. "She seems to be a 'go-getter.' ARESC will support Dr. Barbaree and the district, as they continue to serve the scholars and families of our community."

Carlock and Swan spoke about Barbaree last week during a Literacy Convention at the cooperative's Pine Bluff offices, and it's reading that Barbaree is passionate about helping kids master.

"I am a culture, kid-oriented person," she said. "I want our kids to leave Pine Bluff School District reading at an appropriate level. If I had a goal for any school in the state of Arkansas as a public educator and as a teacher, I would say I would want every kid to be able to read."