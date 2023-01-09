Pro-Bolsonaro Brazilians storm 3 government sites





RIO DE JANEIRO -- Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in Brasilia on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his rival, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency.

Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia's vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested.

In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed "fascist fanatics," and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.





"There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished," Lula said.

TV channel Globo News showed protesters wearing the green and yellow colors of the national flag that also have come to symbolize the nation's conservative movement and were adopted by Bolsonaro's supporters.

The former president has repeatedly sparred with Supreme Court justices, and the room where they convene was trashed by the rioters. They sprayed fire hoses inside the Congress building and ransacked offices at the presidential palace. Windows were broken in all of the buildings.

Bolsonaro, who flew to Florida ahead of Lula's inauguration, repudiated the president's accusation late Sunday. He wrote on Twitter that peaceful protest is part of democracy but vandalism and invasion of public buildings are "exceptions to the rule."

Police fired tear gas in their efforts to recover the buildings, and were shown on television in the late afternoon marching protesters down a ramp from the presidential palace with their hands secured behind their backs. Calling the riot an act of terrorism, Ibaneis Rocha, the federal district governor, said on Twitter that more than 400 people were arrested in the aftermath of Sunday's protests "and will pay for the committed crimes." Gleisi Hoffmann, the president of the ruling Workers' Party, criticized the authorities in the capital for failing to prevent the civil unrest.





But with the damage already done, many in Brazil were questioning how the police had ignored abundant warnings, were unprepared or were somehow complicit.

Lula said at his news conference there was "incompetence or bad faith" on the part of police, and that they had been likewise complacent when Bolsonaro supporters rioted in the capital weeks ago. He promised those officers would be punished and expelled from the corps.

The incident recalled the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Political analysts have warned for months that a similar storming was a possibility in Brazil, given that Bolsonaro has sown doubt about the reliability of the nation's electronic voting system. The results were recognized as legitimate by politicians from across the spectrum, including some Bolsonaro allies, as well as dozens of foreign governments.

Unlike during the 2021 attack in the U.S., few officials were likely to have been working in the Brazilian Congress and Supreme Court on a Sunday.

"I vehemently repudiate these anti-democratic acts, which must urgently undergo the rigor of the law," Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Twitter.

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters that the riots in Brazil were "outrageous." His national security adviser Jake Sullivan went a step further on Twitter and said the U.S. "condemns any effort to undermine democracy in Brazil."

Biden later tweeted that he looked forward to continuing to work with Lula, calling the riots an "assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil."

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: "The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also said on Twitter that he condemned the assault on Brazil's democratic institutions but he was confident "the will of the Brazilian people and the country's institutions" would be respected.

VIDEOS AND CHAOS

Earlier videos on social media showed a limited presence of the capital's military police; one video showed officers standing by as people flooded into Congress, with one officer using his phone to record images. The capital's security secretariat didn't respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment about the relative absence of the police.

Scores of protesters forced their way in the National Congress building, spreading throughout the building and making their way to the roof. Video showed Bolsonaro supporters using heavy metal security barricades to smash through several large windows before entering Congress.

Once inside, protesters could be seen inside a chamber of the upper house of Congress posing and taking video of themselves.

"This is a historic moment," one protester narrated on a livestream as other demonstrators stormed Congress. This is "the invasion -- the invasion, no, the occupation -- of the National Congress." He added to his viewers, "Give a like and subscribe to my channel, guys."

Local news footage showed smoke and flames coming from the lower house of Congress after protesters set the carpet on fire.

In a plaza outside the National Congress building, video posted to social media showed a crowd of protesters striking a police officer on horseback, pulling him off his horse.

Other posted videos show men, some wearing Brazilian flags as capes, walking into empty offices that had been ransacked.

Later, dozens of army soldiers entered the building, and protesters could be seen rifling through papers on a desk.

One photo showed chairs tossed around, and another showed furniture that was thrown outside the building lying on the ground.

TWO YEARS TO PREPARE

"Brazilian authorities had two years to learn the lessons from the Capitol invasion and to prepare themselves for something similar in Brazil," said Mauricio Santoro, political science professor at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. "Local security forces in Brasilia failed in a systematic way to prevent and to respond to extremist actions in the city. And the new federal authorities, such as the ministers of justice and of defense, were not able to act in a decisive way."

Rocha confirmed on Twitter he had fired the capital city's head of public security, Anderson Torres. Local media reported that Torres is currently in the U.S.

The office of Lula's attorney general asked the Supreme Court to order Torres' imprisonment.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire and gathering outside military buildings, urging the armed forces to intervene. The head of Brazil's electoral authority rejected the request from Bolsonaro and his political party to nullify ballots cast on most electronic voting machines.

In late December, there was a bomb scare near Brasilia's airport. More than a hundred buses of Bolsonaro supporters arrived in Brasilia ahead of the Sunday protests.

Christian Lynch, a political scientist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, said Sunday's events will do irreversible damage to Bolsonaro's movement, and that the response from all branches of government will be swift and unforgiving.

"It will crush the legitimacy of the far right," he said. "The system will bring an end to any tolerance for these people."

Information for this article was contributed by Diane Jeantet and David Biller of The Associated Press, by Peter Millard and Andrew Rosati of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Axel Boada, Scott Reinhard, Jack Nicas, Andre Spigariol and Nailah Morgan of The New York Times.

Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, sit in front of police after inside Planalto Palace after storming it, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Police stand on the other side of a window at Planalto Palace that was shattered by protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, after they stormed the official workplace of the president in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, attack a police vehicle after they stormed the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, look pout from a shattered window after they storm the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



A protesters, supporter of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, in confronted by a police phalanx after the demonstrators stormed the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Planalto is the official workplace of the president of Brazil. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)



Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, lay on the ramp of Planalto Palace during clashes with police as protesters storm the official workplace of the president in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)











