1. Its capital city is Seoul.

2. Its largest city is Johannesburg.

3. Its capital city is Belfast.

4. Its capital city is Pyongyang.

5. Its capital city is Raleigh.

6. Its capital city is Charleston.

7. Its capital city is Skopje.

8. Its capital city is Bismarck.

9. The former name of Bangladesh.

ANSWERS:

1. South Korea

2. South Africa

3. Northern Ireland

4. North Korea

5. North Carolina

6. West Virginia

7. North Macedonia

8. North Dakota

9. East Pakistan