The path forward

In November, Arkansas Democrats fared as poorly as they have in decades. Democratic nominee Chris Jones, with a stellar academic and professional resume and a compelling multigenerational Arkansas-centric narrative, won only 35 percent of the statewide vote versus Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose political lineage coupled with an allegiance to former president Donald Trump proved too much to overcome.

Jones ran a fine race and offered every opportunity for voters to look beyond partisan pretenses and evaluate the quality of the candidates considering Arkansas' extraordinary challenges in education, public health, economic development, and technological advancement. Voters chose not to consider Arkansas' stagnation under eight years of one-party rule.

Someday Arkansas will understand that political tribalism is a blinding light to progress.

At the dawn of the Sanders administration, Arkansas is in a precarious state. National rankings place us at the bottom in health care, education, infrastructure, and economy, and we rank 44th among the best states to live in, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Crime outpaced the ability to house the offenders, causing Republicans to clamor for more prison beds. We are now considered one of the least educated states in America, on top of having the worst health-care quality in the nation.

Yet Arkansas voters saw fit to send more Republicans to public office, which depressed the Democrats who saw Jones as a next-generation candidate. Despite dismal results at the statewide level, the 2022 election identified stars and opportunities locally.

There is reason to be hopeful. Pulaski County turned very blue. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott defeated Republican Steve Landers. State Reps. Andrew Collins and Ashley Hudson and State Sen. Clarke Tucker won by wide margins despite formidable GOP opposition. It is no wonder Republicans apportioned Pulaski County to three congressional districts.

In fast-growing northwest Arkansas, Jones beat governor-elect Sarah Sanders by 500 votes and turned Washington County blue. In Benton County, voters defeated a jail tax and passed Sunday liquor sales while showing that Democrats can be competitive; several Democrats in state House races lost by 1,500 votes or fewer, including Jen Standerfer, a former county prosecutor, who ran her race from the middle.

Despite his unpopularity in Arkansas, President Biden has handed Democrats a strong record that will yield considerable results. This includes infrastructure stimulus (Arkansas will receive more than $5 billion in funding for improvements from highways to broadband), capped insulin costs for Medicare recipients (Arkansas has one of the highest rates of diabetes and childhood obesity in America), and health-care expansion. Jobs creation is at an unprecedented rate, and America continues its economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic.

To prosper, Arkansas Democrats should invest in a long game. Anxiety about statewide races is futile. Democrats are likely to lose statewide races for at least another cycle, in part due to the power of incumbency and existing party entrenchment.

The next eight years should center on regional and local party-building, which means developing a bench of leaders from city and county government, quorum courts, school boards, and chambers of commerce--people with records of leadership in their communities along with a constituency to boost their fundraising.

Furthermore, Democrats must cultivate a regional approach that binds their power base in Pulaski and Jefferson counties with the growing opportunity in Benton and Washington counties. Republicans recognize the challenge northwest Arkansas affords over the long term, which is why, in part, they drew Rep. Megan Godfrey of Springdale, a rising Democratic star, out of her district during reapportionment.

Donors need to understand how to effectively measure returns. They also need to know party leaders have skin in the game. It is not enough that county committees pay fees to the party. The party should compel party leaders to pay meaningful access fees to participate in a national, state, regional, or county committee.

If Democratic candidates must pay a substantial fee to run for office, party leaders should pay more than a nominal fee to participate. For too long, so-called party people have used their titles as leverage with minimal to no recompense for not delivering at the local level.

Finally, to alleviate overhead and inefficiency, the party should abolish internal and auxiliary committees as identified in Articles V and VI of the party rules and establish one administrative committee to support the day-to-day operations of the party.

It should be populated with engaged leaders willing to provide expertise and ancillary services on matters of budget; finance; personnel; filing fees; external, business, and legal affairs; rules; affirmative action; party-building; and state convention planning. This should become the central command of the new, lean, and focused Democratic Party of Arkansas.

In the winter of 1994, in the aftermath of the Republican Revolution that ushered Rep. Newt Gingrich and a new era of Republicans to power, many Democrats thought the wave developed out of a reaction to then-President Bill Clinton's policies alone.

It did not. For many years prior, Republicans invested at the local level, refined local organizations and approaches, and learned to harness the grassroots. In politics, as elsewhere, history is littered with helpful lessons.

Blake Rutherford lives in Bentonville and is a former general counsel to the Democratic Party of Arkansas. He can be reached at Rutherford.blake@gmail.com.