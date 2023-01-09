‘This Place Matters’ campaign earns Washington County Historical Society award from Preserve Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- A promotion using political campaign-style signs and electronic media last May netted the Washington County Historical Society the Excellence In Heritage Preservation award from Preserve Arkansas.

A monthlong celebration during May called "This Place Matters In Washington County" came out of an idea on how to better promote historical preservation, raise awareness and show the importance of starting a social conversation with the public on the many Washington County historical sites, homes, bridges, roads and even a telephone booth on both the Arkansas and national registers of historic places.

Over the month, signs were placed at the historical sites for a five-day "curing period" on Facebook, resulting in more than 75,975 views of hits on the Washington County Historical Society Facebook page and an additional 327 different shares for the month.

More than 160 historic sites in Washington County are on the national register. Using simple 18-by-24-inch, all-weather campaign yard signs, imprinted with the "This Place Matters" orange balloon logo, the circular Washington County Historical Society logo and a small text box, each sign read: "May Is National Historical Preservation Month. The Washington County Historical Society wants the public to view this historical site in our county. These sites are on both public and private properties."

The 31 signs were dispersed to 31 different locations in the county.

Volunteers placed the signs, taking photos of them at their appointed locations. The signs were left standing for the 31 days of May and were collected after June 1 for reuse in future years. Some of the signs and photos were "selfies," others were photos of the structures – with a second volunteer holding the sign. All sites were posted with the "This Place Matters" sign prominent in the photographs.

One sign was not posted. Access to the Blackburn Cemetery was not available because of a locked gate. It's a sad reality, said committee chair Maylon Rice, that not all historic properties in Arkansas are easily accessible or available to the public.

Another "This Place Matters" sign, placed on the property of the nearly demolished St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Tontitown, was a reminder that all that is left of the historic church is a free-standing bell tower.

"This sign was one of our most shared entries on the WCHS Facebook page," Rice said.

The "This Place Matters" signs were placed near historical bridges and even the free standing Airlight Outdoor Telephone Booth in Prairie Grove. The phone booth received many likes, additional narratives and even some old personal photos attached in the comments on Facebook.

The program's intent was to use less than 250-300 words about each site.

The national register page descriptions, the Encyclopedia of Arkansas and other sources were used to provide the narratives.

Each day in May small descriptions -- limited to 250 words -- used to describe the photos and their locations were posted on Instagram and the Washington County Historical Society Facebook page. These posts brought out many local and unknown stories, memories, questions about preservation and continued the discussion about why "This Place Matters in Washington County," organizers said.

The Washington County Historical Society plans to continue the program this May during National Historical Preservation Month.