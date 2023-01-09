UAMS program open to students

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for Health Career University, a series of programs for students interested in pursuing careers in health care or research.

The application deadline is Feb. 18 for Health Career University programs in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The project provides high school and undergraduate students from underrepresented minority groups with exposure to health careers and assistance getting into medical school.

The Summer Research Internship program is open to students in their last two years of high school or their first two years of college. This eight-week program allows students to expand their understanding of health careers by spending five days a week in laboratory settings, working with mentors and learning how to conduct science-based research. This program is available in Little Rock from May 26-Aug. 4.

The Pre-Health Summer Scholars Program allows freshman and sophomore college students to learn more about careers in health care. Participants learn about cutting-edge medical treatments and technology, and they get the chance to collaborate with leaders in the health care industry. This program, which is available in Little Rock and Pine Bluff, runs from June 5-30.

The Pre-Medical Summer Scholars program, an eight-week session, focuses on getting students into medical school. Premedical students receive mentorship from faculty members and medical students, and they get professional assistance with preparation for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) and their medical school applications. This program, which runs from June 5-Aug. 4, is available in Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

Health Career University also helps students through the HBCU Med Track Program, a partnership with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Philander Smith College. Students from those historically Black colleges and universities receive career guidance and academic resources from UAMS.

The HBCU Med Track includes two year-long program options. The Anesthesia Tech Pipeline program works with students who have graduated college but aren't prepared to go directly to medical school, serving as a gap year during which students are trained and hired as anesthesia technicians at UAMS. The Serving Underrepresented Populations through Engagement and Research (SUPER) program, which begins in July and concludes in May, teaches college students what it means to be researchers.

Most of the programs offer stipends to students who participate. To see the program requirements and apply, visit https://ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/health-career-u/. Those interested in receiving more information can email healthcareerU@uams.edu. Details: www.uams.edu or www.uamshealth.com.