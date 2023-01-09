Unbeaten LSU continues to roll

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Flau'jae Johnson scored 26 points, including eight during a 12-0, second-quarter run to break the game open, Angel Reese also scored 26 and No. 7 LSU blew out Kentucky 67-48 on Sunday for its best start in school history.

The Tigers (16-0, 4-0) never trailed, but led by just 19-17 through nearly 15 minutes. Johnson followed with six consecutive points to spark the key run for a 31-17 halftime cushion that included another layup by the freshman guard.

LSU also shut down Kentucky for the final 5:52 of the half, forcing three turnovers during that stretch while taking advantage of nine missed attempts by the Wildcats. Johnson had even more late in the third quarter, draining consecutive three-pointers during an 8-0 spurt to make it 47-26.

"After the Texas A&M game (a 74-34 rout), we really focused on how we start games and how we finish games," Tigers Coach Kim Mulkey said. "I saw a lot of good things when the game started, and saw some good things in the second quarter and the third quarter."

Of LSU's best start, the coach added, "It just feels good to win," and planned to share the milestone with her team on the flight home.

In other Top 25 women's games Sunday, Zia Cooke scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 to help No. 1 South Carolina remain unbeaten with a 58-51 win over Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. The Gamecocks (16-0, 3-0) were held to a season-low point total but were able to find a way. Boston added 15 rebounds in the win. Jerkaila Jordan led the way for the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3) with 13 points and five rebounds. ... Haley Jones scored the go-ahead layup with 1:17 to play, Cameron Brink had 25 points, 17 rebounds and 3 blocked shots as NBA pal Stephen Curry watched courtside, outdueling Leilani McIntosh down the stretch as No. 2 Stanford held off California 60-56 in Berkeley, Calif. Jones wound up with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Cardinal (16-1, 4-0 Pac-12) ran their winning streak to 11 games. McIntosh finished with 19 points for the Golden Bears (10-5, 1-3). ... Taylor Mikesell scored a game-high 31 points as No. 3 Ohio State erased a halftime deficit and avoided an upset for a 87-81 victory over Illinois in Columbus, Ohio. Mikesell shot 50% from the floor and Cotie McMahon added 22 points for Ohio State (17-0, 6-0). ... First-year guard Paulina Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 22 North Carolina push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Chapel Hill, N.C. Deja Kelly added 14 points for the Tar Heels (10-5, 1-3). ... Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 6 Indiana beat Northwestern 72-50 in Evanston, Ill. Grace Berger finished with 16 points and five assists for the Hoosiers (14-1, 4-1). ... Jasmyn Roberts scored a career-best 23 points, Haley Cavinder added 19 and Miami held off No. 9 Virginia Tech 77-66 in Coral Gables, Fla. Roberts was 8 for 12 from the floor for the Hurricanes (10-6, 3-2). ... Jada Boyd scored 13 points and No. 10 North Carolina State snapped a two-game home losing skid by beating Virginia 87-62. Camille Hobby and Mimi Collins both had 12 points, and Diamond Johnson and River Baldwin added 10 points apiece for the Wolfpack (13-3, 3-2). ... Ana Llanusa scored 23 points, Skylar Vann hit the final go-ahead basket, and No. 17 Oklahoma defeated No. 11 Iowa State 82-79 in a matchup of the Big 12's top two offenses. Vann finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1).

MEN

NO. 1 PURDUE 76,

PENN STATE 63

PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Edey scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and helped a furious 12-0 run to start the second half as No. 1 Purdue rallied to defeat Penn State before a sold-out crowd at the Palestra.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points while Braden Smith added 15 to help the Boilermakers improve to 15-1 overall and post back-to-back road conference wins after Monday's home loss to Rutgers knocked Purdue from the ranks of the undefeated.

Despite Jalen Pickett's 26 points, Penn State (11-5, 2-3) fell to 0-13 lifetime when facing the top-ranked team in the nation.

In other men's games Sunday, Jarace Walker scored a game-high 21 points, J'Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 rebounds and No. 2 Houston extended its winning streak to seven with a 72-59 victory over Cincinnati. Cincinnati guard Landers Nolley II knocked down his first four shots -- all from three-point range -- to keep the Bearcats (11-6, 2-2) within striking distance but didn't score again the rest of the way. Marcus Sasser finished with 16 points for the Cougars (16-1, 4-0). ... Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern earned its second road victory against a ranked opponent this season by beating No. 15 Indiana 84-83 in Bloomington, Ind. The Wildcats (12-3, 3-1), who knocked off then-No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Dec. 4, have won seven of eight games. The Hoosiers (10-5, 1-3) have lost four of six. Buie made 10 of 18 shots. ... Jahmir Young scored 30 points, and Maryland opened the second half with an 18-2 run en route to beating No. 24 Ohio State 80-73 in College Park, Md. The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3) rebounded from double-digit losses to Michigan and Rutgers, picking off a ranked opponent with a solid defensive effort. Ohio State (10-5, 2-2) missed its first seven field-goal attempts of the second half in the game's decisive stretch.