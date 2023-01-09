Vehicle chase ends in gunfire, man’s death

A man is dead after a vehicle chase in Faulkner County on Sunday ended in gunfire, a news release from the Arkansas State Police said.

Scotty Helton, 53, died on the scene after he exchanged gunfire with a Mayflower police officer and three state troopers, the release said.

According to the news release, Faulkner County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Helton's vehicle for reckless driving about 1 a.m. Sunday, at which point Helton fled.

Deputies reported pursuing Helton into Conway city limits, where they were joined by Conway police officers. The pursuit continued on Faulkner County back roads. The release said Helton fired on officers multiple times during the pursuit.

State troopers joined the pursuit and deployed spike strips on Arkansas 89, the release said.

Authorities said the spikes deflated Helton's tires. The vehicle stopped when it reached the point where Arkansas 89 crosses over Interstate 40, near the I-40 exit to Mayflower, and struck a concrete curb.

"At this time, Mr. Helton brandished a gun, leading three state troopers and one Mayflower police officer to fire their service weapons," a news release from the Faulkner County sheriff's office said Sunday afternoon.

Troopers attempted to render medical aid but Helton did not survive his injuries, according to the release.

The Arkansas State Police criminal investigation division is conducting an investigation into the officers' use of deadly force, the state police release said. The three troopers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave per Arkansas State Police policy, officials said.

The Mayflower police officer involved was also placed on administrative leave, a Facebook post from the Mayflower Police Department said Sunday morning.

The names of the state troopers and the Mayflower officer involved were not immediately released Sunday.