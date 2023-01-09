OPINION | OLD NEWS: Typing, typing, typing, typing about 1923 Little Rock!





Has Friend Reader noticed a provincial self-involvement among newspaper columnists, a tendency to write about our own biz as though we imagined Reader was gaga to know all its jargony ins and outs?

I have. I have especially noticed that tendency in myself when I am — as I am today — composing the opening sentences of an Old News column only 10 minutes before my deadline.

I am typing so furiously now, my flimsy keyboard clatters atop the pressboard shelf that serves as my home office.

Will these sentences make sense? Will someone on the copydesk have time to save me from my typos?

The holidays are over, but not for ye newspaper writers who observed their New Year's Day on Jan. 2, returning to work with only Tuesday-Friday available for the job — a four-day week, a "holiday" week, the worst sort of week for columnists who usually lavish days of research and revision on their precious prose. Every task normally crammed into five days must be vacuum-packed into four, preferably without letting slip to our readers that we're typing as fast as we can, doggone it.

As you can tell, I've cast those preferences aside today, which is why I can happily confess to having already banged out 846 words of my assigned 1225 word minimum.

Also, I am thrilled to confess that the 100-year-old archives of the Little Rock newspapers have once again opened to our advantage. In the pages of the Jan. 7, 1923, Arkansas Democrat, I have just found two stories — each with an illustration — either of which would serve to flesh out these column inches while engaging your interest, Friend Reader.

In the first one, fittingly, the Democrat toots its own horn by interviewing one of its paper carriers about his valorous military service in the Great War. C.C. Plummer, 24, had been gassed and wounded in combat and had routed 100 Germans with his automatic rifle, causing them to stampede in fear. The former infantryman had citations from the U.S. Army for gallant conduct while under fire.

After serving five years, one month and four days — 26 months of which was "over there" — Pvt. Plummer was honorably discharged at Camp Pike in North Little Rock. He decided he didn't care to return to his natal Missouri farm and signed up for vocational training.

By day, he carried the Democrat around town on his back; his nights were spent with his wife and child in rooms at 622 W. Markham St.

The reporter suggested to Plummer that he'd seen enough combat to justify letting some other man take his bunk next time.

"Not on your life, buddy," was the reply. "Whenever Uncle Sam is threatened in any way you're going to see yours truly in the front lines. I'm going to sign up for three years in the Reserve Corps and when the next rumpus comes I'll be there!

"Well, see you later, there goes the press now, and I got about 10 new subscribers to deliver to today, so I guess I better fall in and get going. Bon soir."

■ ■ ■

Friend Reader should also enjoy the other story from that Jan. 7 Democrat. It offers insight into the early days of telephone service in Little Rock.

To make up for my self-referential space-filling blather above, for this one I'll quote from the original word for word. It references a cafe owned by a Greek immigrant Old News learned about in 2017, Joe Stathakis (see part of that series here: arkansasonline.com/0109joe/).

Until I tell you something different, what follows is word for word from the Democrat, with a few bracketed edits for clarity's sake.

'Birthplace' of the telephone system in Little Rock where 'No. 1' was installed.

If you were one of that convivial coterie of "men about town" who were wont to assuage their inner selves at Nick Kupferle's "eat shop" at 104 West Markham street some 40-odd years ago — there are only a few of them left — you may remember the first telephone ever installed in Little Rock.

It was in this fondly remembered old dispensary, situated in what is now the Faust cafe, that the first telephone bell ever heard in these parts tinkled.

The apparatus, according to old-timers who recall the occasion, was looked upon as a novel freak, and before the novelty wore off through familiarity, it was an experience worth telling about to have carried on a conversation over a wire.

There were about 40 phones in the original installation of the Little Rock telephone exchange, all of which were put in about the same time as the Kupferle phone, but Nick's was No. 1 and the first to be connected with the first exchange established in March, 1879.

The number was passed on to Kupferle's successor and retained by Mike P. Forster, who bought the saloon in 1891, who kept the number for his residence phone until a few months ago, when the mechanical switching system put the number out of existence [review the uproar that caused here: arkansasonline.com/0109hello/].

It was not without protest that the old number was cancelled and replaced by a four-figure number, for Mr. Forster, who retired from active business in 1912, cherished it for sentimental reasons. But the telephone officials said it must go.

He went to work for Kupferle in 1887 and "inherited" the number when he bought the saloon from the J.A. Wade estate. He had the number transferred to his home at 115 West 12th street on December 31, 1912.

Commenting on the crudities of early telephone service in Little Rock, Mr. Forster said there were no telephone numbers. One merely asked for the name of the place with which he wished to talk.

Later, numbers were placed opposite the names on the cardboard directory, the first name under each letter being numbered "1," and continuing serially through each letter. Thus in calling the first name in the "A" group, one would ask for "1A."

To get central, the caller turned the crank, and when central found time to answer, the operator would ring the caller's phone and ask what number was wanted. Speed and promptness occupied an unimportant place in the vocabulary of the old telephone operator.

The Little Rock Telephone Exchange, organized in 1879, was a subsidiary of the Western Union Telegraph Company. The original system was installed for the Western Union by the American Bell Telephone Company of Boston at a cost of $3,585.13.

In 44 years, the use of the telephone has developed from an unimportant novelty to a business and social necessity, and the present status of the telephone as an institution [inseparably] linked with the commercial and social life of the city lends some historic interest to the present location of the Faust cafe, where the system "cracked the shell," so to speak.

■ ■ ■

I say that's interesting and it was totally worth typing, even though it has only carried us to 1188 words, and I still need at least 1225.

And preferably they would be the best possible words, too.

Oh, well.

As my old editor used to say, "Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the done."

And now I am done.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



