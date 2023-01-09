Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Dec. 29-Jan. 3.
Dec. 29
Nathanael Joseph Garcia, 25, Olathe, Kan., and Dorothy Nicole Fries, 25, Shawnee Mission, Kan.
Samuel Lucas Garnett, 23, and Lily Lorraine Marlow, 24, both of Springdale
Jeffrey Todd Inlow, 52, and Francelia Vargas, 50, both of Springdale
Ryan Dalton Lynch, 35, and Carrie Anna Ward, 39, both of Fayetteville
Martrice Deshaun Richardson, 33, Farmington, and Kadijah Ranshaw Grimes, 27, Fayetteville
Kenneth Durwood Teaster, 50, and Amanda Clare McCorkindale, 50, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 30
Kevin John Ayala, 25, and Andrew Israel Sandoval, 29, both of Springdale
Owen Bradford Bader, 19, Springdale, and Sophia Lyn Russo, 18, Fayetteville
William Davidson Brown, 25, and Madelyn Carol Rhodes, 23, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Michael Dockins, 53, and Sarah Ellen Wilson, 39, both of Springdale
Adam Jude Finley, 42, and Logan Danielle Harris, 33, both of Fayetteville
Zoe Renae Gray, 23, and Daisy Lila Scharnhorst, 22, both of Fayetteville
Michael Dewayne Martin, 48, and Gyenn Bouchard, 50, both of Springdale
James Samuel Parham, 38, and Christina Rae Green, 33, both of Springdale
Patrick William Shewmaker, 27, Texarkana, Texas, and Kennady Payton Butler, 24, Springdale
Keith Daniel Strasbaugh, 30, and Gregory Shane Brown Jr., 27, both of Oklahoma City
Frenando Tano, 39, and Fiora Lomae, 30, both of Springdale
Nathan Allen Varble, 33, and Nicole Robin Schuhrke, 35, both of Combs
Jan. 3
Lance Alan Branscum Jr., 35, Fayetteville, and Dusty Sue Neill, 32, Forsyth, Mo.
Angel Luis Del Toro Alicea, 51, and Mara Virginia Barrios, 40, both of Orlando, Fla.
Kenneth Lennon Gappmayer, 29, and Tania Elizabeth Vasquez Lujan, 29, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Wayne Graham, 36, and Saraeh Paige Graham, 34, both of Lincoln
James Lynell Haywood, 42, Springdale, and Kelci Elizabeth Walden, 36, Fayetteville
Arthur Lee Paylor Jr., 26, and KaLind FaTreise Wise, 24, both of Fayetteville
Alexander Santana, 29, Springdale, and Laura Marie Southerland, 27, Bentonville
Julian Torres Morales, 25, and Diana Guadalupe Garcia Turrubiatrez, 23, both of Rogers
Jan. 4
Andrew Cole Henning, 31, and Madison Danielle Frost, 33, both of Prairie Grove
Lorenzo Hoplong, 33, and Kiorina Langidrik, 34, both of Springdale
Charlemagne Lino Korab, 43, and Veppann Kon, 42, both of Springdale
Jose Luis Membreno Lopez, 19, and Jemnielis Marie Figueroa Gonzalez, 18, both of Springdale
Mario Ortiz Quinones, 55, and Waleska Morales Castanon, 53, both of Elkins
MD Masud Rana, 30, and Nour Fatema, 31, both of Fayetteville
Nicholas Kirk Sluyter, 28, and Brittany Eva Mathias, 26, both of Springdale