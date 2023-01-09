Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Dec. 29-Jan. 3.

Dec. 29

Nathanael Joseph Garcia, 25, Olathe, Kan., and Dorothy Nicole Fries, 25, Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Samuel Lucas Garnett, 23, and Lily Lorraine Marlow, 24, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Todd Inlow, 52, and Francelia Vargas, 50, both of Springdale

Ryan Dalton Lynch, 35, and Carrie Anna Ward, 39, both of Fayetteville

Martrice Deshaun Richardson, 33, Farmington, and Kadijah Ranshaw Grimes, 27, Fayetteville

Kenneth Durwood Teaster, 50, and Amanda Clare McCorkindale, 50, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 30

Kevin John Ayala, 25, and Andrew Israel Sandoval, 29, both of Springdale

Owen Bradford Bader, 19, Springdale, and Sophia Lyn Russo, 18, Fayetteville

William Davidson Brown, 25, and Madelyn Carol Rhodes, 23, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Michael Dockins, 53, and Sarah Ellen Wilson, 39, both of Springdale

Adam Jude Finley, 42, and Logan Danielle Harris, 33, both of Fayetteville

Zoe Renae Gray, 23, and Daisy Lila Scharnhorst, 22, both of Fayetteville

Michael Dewayne Martin, 48, and Gyenn Bouchard, 50, both of Springdale

James Samuel Parham, 38, and Christina Rae Green, 33, both of Springdale

Patrick William Shewmaker, 27, Texarkana, Texas, and Kennady Payton Butler, 24, Springdale

Keith Daniel Strasbaugh, 30, and Gregory Shane Brown Jr., 27, both of Oklahoma City

Frenando Tano, 39, and Fiora Lomae, 30, both of Springdale

Nathan Allen Varble, 33, and Nicole Robin Schuhrke, 35, both of Combs

Jan. 3

Lance Alan Branscum Jr., 35, Fayetteville, and Dusty Sue Neill, 32, Forsyth, Mo.

Angel Luis Del Toro Alicea, 51, and Mara Virginia Barrios, 40, both of Orlando, Fla.

Kenneth Lennon Gappmayer, 29, and Tania Elizabeth Vasquez Lujan, 29, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Wayne Graham, 36, and Saraeh Paige Graham, 34, both of Lincoln

James Lynell Haywood, 42, Springdale, and Kelci Elizabeth Walden, 36, Fayetteville

Arthur Lee Paylor Jr., 26, and KaLind FaTreise Wise, 24, both of Fayetteville

Alexander Santana, 29, Springdale, and Laura Marie Southerland, 27, Bentonville

Julian Torres Morales, 25, and Diana Guadalupe Garcia Turrubiatrez, 23, both of Rogers

Jan. 4

Andrew Cole Henning, 31, and Madison Danielle Frost, 33, both of Prairie Grove

Lorenzo Hoplong, 33, and Kiorina Langidrik, 34, both of Springdale

Charlemagne Lino Korab, 43, and Veppann Kon, 42, both of Springdale

Jose Luis Membreno Lopez, 19, and Jemnielis Marie Figueroa Gonzalez, 18, both of Springdale

Mario Ortiz Quinones, 55, and Waleska Morales Castanon, 53, both of Elkins

MD Masud Rana, 30, and Nour Fatema, 31, both of Fayetteville

Nicholas Kirk Sluyter, 28, and Brittany Eva Mathias, 26, both of Springdale