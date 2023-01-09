Washington County Quorum Court to consider up to $2.3 million in covid funding requests

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace will soon be asked to decide how to spend up to $2.3 million in federal covid relief money.

Brandi Wilhite, the county's American Rescue Plan Act coordinator, said Thursday she's giving the applications received by the county a final review and should be finished in the next few days. The county received requests to fund 46 projects, Wilhite said, which were initially sent to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison. Officials with the development district reviewed the applications to see if they were eligible for the federal covid relief money and sent them back to the county.

Wilhite said she's giving all of the applications a final review before the process moves to the Quorum Court. The Quorum Court's next scheduled meeting is at 6 p.m. Jan. 19.

The county announced at the end of August it would set aside about $2.3 million of the $46 million in relief money it got under the federal law for local nonprofit organizations. The county accepted applications through Oct. 31.

Evelyn Rios Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, said she wants to have a process allowing applicants to make presentations and to answer questions. She said she also wants to see which groups, if any, are receiving money from other sources.

"I want to look at what organizations and services haven't gotten consideration by anybody else," Stafford said. "I know Fayetteville, Springdale and Benton County have been providing funding to some organizations. I want to look at who needs help that hasn't gotten any. It's important that we look at spreading this money around as equitably as possible."

Stafford said while she wants a thorough process, she also wants the county to act on providing the money.

"I'm glad to see we're doing this; it's long overdue," she said. "It's been a discussion since before I was sworn in for my first term two years ago, beginning with the CARES Act money we received in 2020."

Robert Dennis, justice of the peace for District 10, said he hasn't seen any information on the applications received by the county, and he also wants to have a process that includes presentations by the groups seeking funding.

"I can't say what I might support until I have more information on what the requests are," he said.

Dennis said he wants to know what the group's budgets are and what guarantees there are, if any, any money provided by the county will be used appropriately and as presented.

"If they say their administrative costs are 10%, I want to know what's in place to prevent them from deciding to spend 40% on themselves once they have the money," Dennis said.

The county has obligated about $41.9 million of the $46 million in federal relief money as of Jan. 5, according to information from County Treasurer Bobby Hill.

The earmarked money includes about $8.3 million for premium pay for county employees who worked through the covid-19 pandemic, about $5.4 million for self-contained breathing apparatus for the county's rural fire departments, $1.1 million for Central Emergency Medical Services, about $1.1 million for remodeling work and new consoles for the emergency dispatch center, and $750,000 for new HVAC units and security cameras and software for the jail.

The distribution process for the American Rescue Plan Act money was a bone of contention for several months, with some nonprofit organizations noting the Quorum Court awarded money to some groups without any process in place to accept and evaluate requests. The county allocated about $2.9 million to Upskill NWA for a job-training program to address shortages of qualified employees in health care and another $1.9 million to Returning Home, a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community.

The use of relief money for an expansion of the jail has also raised questions. The justices of the peace have approved two proposals to spend about $18.8 million in relief money for an expansion of the jail.

The county authorized design work on the $20 million covid-related project beginning in 2021 but put the idea on the back burner while pursuing a much larger plan to add jail space and space to the juvenile justice system. Those projects would have been paid for by a bond issue with the bonds backed by a temporary 0.25% sales tax increase.

Nearly 59% of voters rejected the jail plan, while 54% said no to the juvenile justice system proposal, on Nov. 8, according to official results.

The latest expansion plan would add about 232 beds to the jail in medium-security additions, according to information presented to justices of the peace. There wouldn't be a full jail pod built in this proposal.

The largest single part of the plan is a 130-bed addition for women, adding 14,000 to 15,000 square feet at a cost of about $5 million to $6 million. Another large expansion would add 100 beds for men in about 12,000 square feet for $4 million to $5 million.

Expanding the jail intake area would cost another $2.5 million to $3 million and expanding the medical space at the jail would cost $750,000 to $1 million.

The other parts of the expansion include space for jail administration, the courtroom at the jail and storage.

The current estimated cost of the project, including a 10% "covid contingency," is $19.8 million, according to information from the sheriff's office. That includes the $1 million already spent on design work. The covid contingency portion of the estimated cost would be for addressing any covid-related cost issues, such as supply chain problems or an outbreak of covid in the jail.