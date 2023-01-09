Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dec. 27

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: No sanitizer detected in mechanical dish machine. Pork and queso being held at 44 degrees, and milk being held at 43 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop kept in ice bin with handle touching ice. Single-service plastic condiment container being used as a salsa scoop in server refrigerator.

Dec. 28

La Quinta Inn And Suites

720 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks paper towels at handwash sink.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 27 -- AMC Theatre Fiesta Square 16, 3033 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Dec. 28 -- Auntie Anne's, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive, K03, Fayetteville; Mae Farm, 4618 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Dec. 30 -- Mo' Tacos And Churro's - Food Truck, 418 S. Government Ave., Fayetteville