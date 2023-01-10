11 arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Devin Young, 37, of 15113 Mills Cove in Garfield, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Young was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• David McCurley, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. McCurley was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Nicole Dorough, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Dorough was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jason Aguilar, 21, of 602 Sherman St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Aguilar was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Gentry

• Alisa Hipp, 42, of 15600 Osage Hill Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Hipp was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Alex Garza, 47, of 1951 U.S. 412 West in Siloam Springs, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Garza was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Dakota Simerly, 27, of 610 W. South St. in Lincoln, was arrested Sunday in connection with internet stalking of a child and sexual indecency with a child. Simerly was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Wilber Lima-Ibanez, 22, of 1305 Crutcher St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Lima-Ibanez was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jonathan Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 23, of 616 S. Ninth St. in De Queen, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Gonzalez-Rodriguez was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Steven Swain, 53, of 517 E. School St. in Lincoln, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Swain was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jordan Doshier, 24, of 658 Madison 8590, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Doshier was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.