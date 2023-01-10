5 to get ag hall of fame honors

Five new members will be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame, including a southeast Arkansas resident.

Class 35 induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a news release.

Inductees include veteran cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics Bert Greenwalt of Jonesboro; innovative rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, a pioneer in contract livestock production.

INDUCTEES

Steve Stevens

Stevens has a long history of learning from and working with researchers to make farming better. One of the more significant cotton seedbed-preparation innovations was first implemented in Arkansas on Stevens' farm in the early 1990s, according to the release.

Stevens was an early adopter of computerized-hole selection for irrigation and COTMAN (Cotton Management program), improving soil, water and insecticide use. Arkansas Discovery Farms selected Stevens' fields for cotton research in 2013, and it has had more water-quality, water-use and nutrient-loss data collected on it than on any other farm in America, according to the release.

His contributions and commitment to improving farming have helped Arkansas generate millions of dollars using practices and technology developed on his farm. He served on the National Cotton Council Board and in leadership positions on the Cotton Inc. Board. In 2020, he was inducted into the Arkansas Conservation Hall of Fame.

Ellis Bell

A fourth-generation minority farmer who spent decades overcoming obstacles, Bell now operates an Arkansas Century Farm established in 1878. He has been driven to successfully farm and advance agriculture among minority youth. Bell's determination led him to found Bell's Ag Tech and Bell Community Services (formerly known as Future Agriculture Resources for Minority Youth), according to the release.

Bert Greenwalt

A professor of Agricultural Economics at Arkansas State University since 1991, Greenwalt co-founded and directs the college's annual Agribusiness Conference and sponsors the Agribusiness Club, including trips to the Chicago Board of Trade and Federal Reserve Bank locations.

Chris Isbell

Isbell was the first farmer to grow prized Koshihikari rice outside of Japan. He also went on to develop and grow a premium variety of Yamanda Nishki rice used to make Japanese sake. When covid shut down Japan exports in 2020, Isbell had Japanese sake rice ready and waiting, and he now sells rice to sake breweries around the world, according to the release.

Jesse "J.D" Vaught (posthumous)

A pioneer in contract livestock production, Vaught adapted early in both chicken and swine production and used technology like performance records and artificial insemination to improve purebred Charolais (early 1970s) and Angus cattle (1980s).

LUNCHEON

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame began in 1987 to promote awareness and honor those who helped local communities and the state prosper. With this year's inductees, the organization's number of honorees will be 181.

Luncheon tickets to this year's induction ceremony March 3 are $80 each. Individual tickets and tables of 10 are available by calling (501) 228-1609 or emailing aghalloffame@arfb.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/. Details: www.arfb.com.