7,000 NYC nurses go on strike





More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals walked off the job early Monday, protesting pay and staffing arrangements they contend have overwhelmed health care professionals during the coronavirus pandemic -- and beyond.

Last-minute talks to avoid a work stoppage at Mount Sinai Hospital in the Manhattan borough and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx borough broke down late Sunday. The New York State Nurses Association, representing the striking workers, had rejected an earlier proposal by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to take the dispute to binding arbitration.

Representatives from both hospitals said the association rejected the same nearly 20% wage increase proposal that nurses at peer institutions accepted in previous bargaining attempts.

New York Mayor Eric Adams urged in a statement Monday that all parties "remain at the bargaining table for however long it takes to reach a voluntary agreement."

Nursing unions across the U.S. have pushed for staffing improvements since the start of the pandemic, citing burnout they contend has depleted patient care capabilities and placed health care professionals in harm's way.





"We were heroes only two years ago," said Warren Urquhart, a nurse in transplant and oncology units, referring to the height of the covid-19 crisis. "We (were) on the front lines of the city when everything came to a stop. And now we need to come to a stop so they can understand how much we mean to this hospital and to the patients."

More than 400 nurses walked off the job Jan. 3 at a Chicago hospital for a three-day strike after layoffs exacerbated staffing shortages. Nurses in Oakland and Berkeley, Calif., held a five-day strike beginning Christmas Eve.

Another 400 health care workers -- including nursing assistants, surgical technicians, pharmacists, dietitians and lab assistants -- launched a five-day strike Dec. 12 in Marina del Rey, Calif., over similar concerns.

Union officials in New York say the nurses are pushing the issue of staffing levels for their patients' sake as well as their own.

Jed Basubas said he generally attends to eight to 10 patients at a time, twice the ideal number in the units where he works.

Nurse practitioner Juliet Escalon said she sometimes skips bathroom breaks to attend to patients. So does Ashleigh Woodside, who said her 12-hour operating room shifts often stretch to 14 hours because short staffing forces her and others to work overtime.

"What we're really fighting here for is patient safety," Escalon said. "How can I pay attention to your needs when I'm being called somewhere else with the rest of the patients?"

New York nurses were able to reach agreements with seven other hospitals around a common bargaining framework. Nurses who agreed will get the nearly 20% raises over three years, and the hospitals agreed to improved staffing standards.

"Since [New York City] nurses started negotiating our contracts four months ago, we have said our number one issue is the crisis of chronic understaffing that harms patient care," New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagans said.





"Safe staffing is about having enough nurses to deliver safe, quality care to every patient. It is the issue that our employers have ignored, made excuses about and fought against us on," she said.

In a statement, Montefiore leadership said striking nurses "decided to walk away from the bedsides of the patients" in the stoppage, which "will spark fear and uncertainty across our community."

The union in a Twitter post Monday said patients going to either hospital system were "NOT crossing our strike line." The union invited patients to join its demonstrations after receiving care.

Mount Sinai and Montefiore are the last of a group of hospitals with nursing contracts that expired simultaneously.

The New York State Nurses Association had initially warned that the union would strike at all of them, concurrently, a potential calamity even in a city with as many hospitals as New York.

Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hospital ratified a deal Saturday that included raises of 7%, 6%, and 5% over the next three years while also increasing staffing levels. That deal, which covers 4,000 nurses, has been seen as a template for the negotiations with other hospital systems.

Nurses at two facilities in the Mount Sinai system also tentatively agreed to contracts Sunday. But there was no such stoppage pact at the system's flagship hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Information for this report was contributed by Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post and Jennifer Peltz of The Associated Press.









