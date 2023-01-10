AstraZeneca to buy biotech firm

AstraZeneca has agreed to buy biotechnology company CinCor Pharma for up to $1.8 billion to gain a promising new hypertension and kidney disease treatment.

The deal is the first sizable one for AstraZeneca since its $39 billion takeover of rare-disease specialist Alexion Pharmaceuticals in 2021, and the move keeps with CEO Pascal Soriot's strategy to beef up the U.K. drugmaker's pipeline.

Investors will receive $26 in cash for each share of CinCor Pharma, plus a nontradeable right to a $10-per-share payment, contingent on the company making a regulatory submission for its lead therapy baxdrostat, AstraZeneca said Monday.

Baxdrostat is intended to lower the blood pressure of patients whose hypertension resists other treatments. CinCor Pharma suffered a setback in November, when the drug failed in one of several midstage clinical trials, causing the stock to plummet 47% in a day.

"It's unfortunately part of drug development," CinCor Pharma CEO Marc de Garidel said in an interview, adding that the results were a surprise. "There are things that didn't go right, and we have to understand and AstraZeneca will also draw its own conclusion on that study to make sure that it doesn't happen again."

For AstraZeneca, the November results "made us pause," Mene Pangalos, head of the firm's biopharmaceuticals research, said in an interview. But after looking at various data, as well as the biological rationale, "we felt that this was still a highly active molecule with a very good chance of being a medicine."

Baxdrostat's peak revenue is expected to reach up to $3 billion, according to Bryan Garnier analyst Alex Cogut.

AstraZeneca said baxdrostat could be combined with its own blockbuster Farxiga, used to treat heart failure, chronic kidney disease and diabetes, among other treatments. Such a combination may help AstraZeneca navigate the loss of exclusivity on Farxiga in coming years, Susie Jana, an analyst at Shore Capital, wrote in a note to clients.

Information for this report was contributed by Alexandra Muller of Bloomberg News (WPNS).