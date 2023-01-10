ASU chancellor names interim provost

Len Frey will serve as interim provost at Arkansas State University, Chancellor Todd Shields announced Tuesday.

Frey is executive vice chancellor for finance and administration and chief operating officer at the ASU campus in Jonesboro.

“I am appreciative that Len is taking on these additional duties for the next few months, and I want to thank him in advance,” Shields said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m thankful that we have someone available who can oversee our Division of Academic Affairs and Research that knows the campus and already has relationships with our academic leaders. This allows me to devote time to chairing the search for our next provost. I also know with the start of the legislative session, I want to be able to have time to be available to be in Little Rock to work with our new governor and her administration as well as our legislators.”

Arkansas State’s previous provost, Alan Utter, announced in December his intention to return to teaching. He is currently on sabbatical. Shields has been handling the duties of provost since then while doing his job as chancellor and leading a national search for a new provost.

The provost — who also serves as and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Research — is the chief academic officer of the university, providing primary administrative leadership, direction and evaluation for all academic activities and faculty affairs.

In that role, the provost reports directly to the chancellor and supervises academic administrators, professional staff and support staff. The provost oversees ASU’s colleges of Agriculture; Engineering & Computer Science; Education & Behavioral Science; Liberal Arts & Communication; Neil Griffin College of Business; Nursing & Health Professions; Sciences & Mathematics; University College; and Graduate School.

Other responsibilities include Accreditation and Assessment, the Arkansas Biosciences Institute, Campus Queretaro in Mexico, Heritage Sites, Institutional Research, Library, Military Science, Museum, Research & Technology Transfer, and maintaining the university’s Carnegie Classification Research 2 classification.

Frey’s appointment began Tuesday. He said he will not be a candidate for the provost’s job.

“It is my honor to assist the chancellor with the day-to-day operations of Academic Affairs,” Frey said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with our deans and program chairs to help solve problems and pursue opportunities together.”

Frey is an ASU graduate. He returned to the university as the chairman of the Department of Management and Marketing in 2000, a position he held previously at Nicholls State University, where he once worked. He was a department chairman for four and a half years before his appointment as interim dean of the Neil Griffin College of Business in January 2005.

He became the permanent dean in fall 2005 until he became the university’s vice chancellor for finance and administration in July 2012. He was promoted to executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer in 2019.

Frey, 59, earned $259,000 annually as executive vice chancellor for finance and administration and chief operating office, according to ASU’s operating budget for 2022-23. Utter, as provost, made $276,400 annually.