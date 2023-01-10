Berkshire continues EV stock sell-off

OMAHA, Neb. -- Warren Buffett's company continues selling shares of electric vehicle-maker BYD, despite his positive comments about the Chinese company.

Berkshire Hathaway, which now holds 13.97% of BYD, said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange Monday that it had sold another 1 million shares. Berkshire is only required to disclose the sales when its ownership stake decreases into another percentage point, such as when it crossed below 14% from the recent sale.

Buffett hasn't explained why he's selling the shares he bought in 2008 and didn't immediately respond to questions Monday. Berkshire has cut its stake to 153.3 million shares, as of this latest filing, from 225 million shares in August.

Buffett has praised BYD founder Wang Chanfu generously and even visited a BYD factory in China in 2010.

Investors will likely have to wait for Buffett's annual letter to shareholders next month to learn more about why he decided to reduce Berkshire's stake in BYD, although he might not address it then if he plans to continue selling the shares. Buffett routinely holds comment on his stock moves until after he makes them.

The sales allow Berkshire to bank some of the major gains the stock has recorded as the market for EVs took off in China. BYD said it sold 911,140 EVs and 946,239 hybrids last year.

The stake Berkshire paid $232 million for in 2008 ballooned in value to nearly $7.7 billion by the end of 2021. Berkshire's remaining stake is worth about $4 billion.

In addition to its roughly $300 billion stock portfolio, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright, including GEICO insurance, BNSF Railway and several major utilities. Berkshire also owns an eclectic mix of manufacturing and retail firms including aviation partmaker Precision Castparts, Dairy Queen and See's Candy.