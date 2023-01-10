Catalon commits to Texas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Preseason All-America safety Jalen Catalon announced Monday that he was committed to Texas for the 2023 season.

Catalon, a native of Mansfield, Texas, was one of two former Razorbacks who hail from the state to commit to Texas schools on Monday, as quarterback Malik Hornsby revealed he would be playing at Texas State this fall.

Catalon, who played in 21 games over the course of four seasons, had a breakout season as a Freshman All-American in 2020. That year was sandwiched between a serious run of injuries. He needed knee surgery in high school and redshirted at Arkansas in 2019 before racking up 99 tackles, 51 solo, with 3 interceptions and 7 passes defended in 2020.

He had 46 tackles and 6 passes defended through 6 games in 2021 while playing with shoulder pain before needing surgery following a 52-51 loss at Ole Miss midway through the season.

Catalon had 8 tackles, five solo, in the season-opening 31-24 win over Cincinnati before re-injuring his shoulder and coming out early in the second half. He then had reconstructive shoulder surgery and was away from the team for a while before rejoining later in the year.

Catalon would have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Longhorns based on the possibility of using a covid-19 season granted by the NCAA. He could ostensibly face the Razorbacks in 2025 if Texas and Oklahoma are granted early entry into the SEC.

Hornsby, of Missouri City, Texas, played in 16 games a Razorback with one start.

In five games this year, he completed 13 of 27 passes for 268 yards and rushed for 172 yards. Hornsby made one start, in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU, and completed 4 of 9 passes for 24 yards. He also rushed for 37 yards on 18 carries before being replaced by Cade Fortin in the second half following a 12-yard sack on a fourth-and-2 play on which he fell down, leading to an LSU touchdown.

Hornsby's best work as a Razorback came off the bench in a loss at Mississippi State, when he passed for 234 yards and his only collegiate touchdown and rushed for 114 yards.

Hornsby also rushed for 67 yards on four carries in late duty during the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl following the 2021 season.

The Razorbacks have had at least 25 scholarship players enter the portal since last fall, including nine defensive backs.