Chamber names dinner speaker

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The speaker will be Monieca West, director of federal programs at the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, according to the Chamber newsletter.

West is an experienced economic and community development professional. She retired from AT&T-Arkansas as director of economic development.

At the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, West manages the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative and the Carl D. Perkins federal career and technical education program.

As a certified Bridges Out of Poverty trainer and poverty simulation facilitator, she is a frequent presenter to colleges and organizations seeking to improve the successes of economically disadvantaged students in achieving a college credential, according to the newsletter.

The theme of the annual dinner is Building Community Together. The Chamber event will also include a small silent auction and chances to win gifts. Participants will have the opportunity to win a $400 gift certificate to Red Oak Steakhouse, a $250 gift card to KT Aesthetics and Beauty, and more.

Tickets are $60 each. The deadline to purchase tickets to the annual dinner is Jan. 17. To reserve tickets or for details, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110 or email Chamber Director Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

ATU-Ozark honor roll includes local

Shelby Hardke of Pine Bluff was named to the honor roll at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark campus at Ozark for the fall 2022 semester. The honor roll recognizes students who complete a semester with a grade point average between 3.5-3.9, according to a news release.