Marriages

Brandon Wilcox, 29, and Tiffany McPherson, 34, both of Ward.

John Baxter, 24, and Lauren Schell, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Bradley Pattengale, 28, and Morgan Cooper, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Felecia Yancy, 58, and Norvell Williams, 61, both of Jacksonville.

Carter Shields, 23, and Katelyn Allen, 24, both of Little Rock.

Danatra Bogan, 35, and Porshae Howell, 32, both of Little Rock.

Jose Garcia, 53, and Amalia Mata-Cuellar, 36, both of Jacksonville.

Hector Moguel Ibarra, 21, and Arielle Brinker, 21, both of Sheridan.

Divorces

FILED

23-59. Brittany Haun v. Matthew Haun.

23-61. Toby Murry v. Brian Murry.

23-62. Huang Manli Sowards v. Yuswo Nurgoho.

23-65. Daniel Nicklaus v. Amber Nicklaus.

23-68. Michelle Thomas v. Hoyt Johnson.

23-70. Kaila Davis v. Jessica Davis.

23-73. Georgina Pena v. Miguel Rodriguez De Lara.

GRANTED

22-1119. Janet Williams v. Frankie Williams Jr.

22-1400. Patrick Mitchell v. Tanika Mitchell.

22-2853. Tauria Lewis v. Enyioma Apari.

2-3405. Ashley Crossley v. Terance Crossley.

22-3429. Charlie Bruce Jr. v. Lashanna Bruce.

22-3709. Merlene Wilder v. Keithrick Wilder.