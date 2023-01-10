De Queen man arrested in attack

HOT SPRINGS -- A De Queen man was arrested Sunday on accusations of attacking his girlfriend and holding her prisoner at knifepoint for several hours while visiting family in Garland County.

Kaleb Austin Chapman, 20, was initially arrested by Pike County authorities and handed over to Garland County sheriff's deputies at the county line about 5:15 p.m. on a felony charge of first-degree false imprisonment, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battery, punishable by up to one year in jail.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, GCSO Cpl. Devyn Holloway spoke to a Pike County sheriff's deputy regarding an assault that had reportedly occurred in Garland County.

The Pike County deputies were with Chapman and a female, 21, who had called 911 to report that Chapman had "beaten her" and threatened her with a knife over the course of several hours earlier. Deputies noted that she had injuries to her face and leg that she reportedly suffered in the altercation, which occurred at a residence on Long Beach Terrace in Garland County.

Holloway spoke to the woman, who stated that she had been with Chapman at the residence since Saturday "visiting his family." She said Chapman was upset with her about "messages he didn't approve of" and they got into an argument.

She said he left the room at one point and she locked him out, but "he was nice" when he returned so she let him back in. At that point, she said he held her up against the wall by her neck and put a knife to her stomach, threatening to kill her and then himself.

She said Chapman threatened her with the knife "for approximately four hours" and during that time he cut her ankle with it. She said she tried to go to sleep, but he continued the argument and told her, "You have until the sun comes up to be honest or I'll kill you."

She said he then attacked her again, kicking and punching her in the head and arm.

She said the "abuse and attack" continued until 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

She said Chapman stopped the vehicle at one point in the 3800 block of Highway 70 in Kirby "because he was tired." After he fell asleep, the girlfriend got her phone back, ran to a nearby church and called 911 and her family for help.

Pike County sheriff's deputies responded and located her and Chapman. They reportedly found a knife in the car and took photos and statements from both of them. Chapman was taken into custody at that point.