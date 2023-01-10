Defamation lawsuit over blog settled

A defamation lawsuit filed by former Little Rock School Board member Melanie Fox against blogger Elizabeth Lyon-Ballay has been settled, an attorney for Fox said Monday.

Lyon-Ballay has apologized in her blog, "Orchestrating Change," and will pay $10,000 in damages to Fox for blog posts about Fox that Lyon-Ballay now says were "inaccurate, untrue, and unsubstantiated statements."

John Tull, an attorney for Fox, announced the negotiated settlement Monday. The settlement averts plans for a multi-day trial that was scheduled for August 2023 by Pulaski Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce, who has presided in the case.

Tull had filed the lawsuit against Lyon-Ballay in March 2020 on behalf of Fox, who served two terms -- until 2012 -- on the Little Rock School Board and later was a member of the district's now disbanded state-appointed Community Advisory Board.

The lawsuit was over Lyon-Ballay's blog posts that Fox said were false, libelous and demeaning to her reputation.

Fox is the owner of a central Arkansas-based specialty food business. Her husband, Jeff Fox, is a former chief operating officer of a telecommunications company.

The settlement agreement -- reached with the help of a mediator -- called for Lyon-Ballay to post the following apology/retraction on her blog by 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2022:

"In 2020, I published an article on my blog regarding Melanie Fox. I have since removed the blog post and retract all statements made in the post in regard to Ms. Fox and her family. The post contained inaccurate, untrue, and unsubstantiated statements regarding Ms. Fox. I did not confirm the accuracy of the statements prior to posting them, and I should have done so. I apologize for the statements made regarding Ms. Fox, and apologize for any damage to her reputation."

The terms of the settlement -- provided by Tull -- also said that Lyon-Ballay agrees to pay $10,000 to Fox to fully settle the matter.

Lyon-Ballay will make monthly payments to Fox beginning on Oct. 1, 2023, in the amount of $100.00 per month. Fox will donate the funds to the Little Rock School District, according to the settlement terms provided by Tull.

In exchange for Lyon-Ballay's apology and payment of damages, Fox will move to dismiss the lawsuit against Lyon-Ballay, according to the terms.

"Since the beginning of this lawsuit, my purpose has been to expose the misinformation published about me and others," Fox said in a prepared statement Monday.

"This outcome should reinforce that news sources, and bloggers, must follow a journalistic code of ethics and avoid sharing untruthful information," Fox said. "While this is a small win for truthful reporting, I hope justice prevails for others who have been harmed by her misleading and untruthful comments."

Tull on Monday described himself and Fox as strong believers in the First Amendment right to free speech, "but the First Amendment does not protect false speech."

"This is a victory to make sure false speech is not protected," Tull said.

A message left with Lyon-Ballay's attorney, Lucien Gillham, at his office about the settlement was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Lyon-Ballay, who lives in Benton County, is the author of the "Orchestrating Change" blog that often focuses on education in Pulaski County.

In a January 2020 blog post titled "Divided, We Fall," Lyon-Ballay made statements about Fox's school district-related service that are false and libelous, Tull had said in initially filing the lawsuit. And, when confronted, Lyon-Ballay failed to remove the statements, he also said.

Lyon-Ballay argued during the course of the case that the lawsuit should be dismissed because Fox couldn't prove her reputation was harmed or that Lyon-Ballay deliberately tried to malign her. Lyon-Ballay and her attorney argued that Fox was a public figure in education who could not meet the burden of proving malice.

Fox's lawyers disputed that she is a public figure since her tenure on the school board ended in 2012, and she hasn't held elected office since. Fox accused Lyon-Ballay of deliberately lying about her business dealings, among other things.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



