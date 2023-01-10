Echols asks state Supreme Court to reverse ruling blocking DNA testing on West Memphis 3 evidence

As a convicted murderer, Damien Echols is plainly entitled to evidentiary DNA tests that could prove his innocence, lawyers for the so-called West Memphis Three's most prominent figure argued Monday in a pleading to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Echols, 48, is calling on the high court to overturn a lower-court ruling that denied him the opportunity to use new DNA testing technology on evidence from the 1993 slayings of the 8-year-old boys Echols and his co-defendants are accused of killing -- Steve Branch, Christopher Byers and James Moore.

Crittenden County Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander denied Echols' request in June, stating he wasn't entitled to the evidence examination, even if it could clear him, because the law only allows incarcerated convicts the opportunity to seek new evidence testing.

Alexander contradicts the plain language of Arkansas Code 16-112-202, Echols' lawyers stated in written arguments to the high court filed on Monday. To be entitled to the tests, all Echols has to do is be convicted of a crime, his lawyers claim.

Echols' attorneys contend that Alexander's decision, taken from arguments of prosecutors who oppose the testing, creates a condition for convict-requesters that's not in the statute -- imprisonment.

Echols and his co-defendants, 47-year-old Jessie Misskelley Jr. and Jason Baldwin, 46, were released from prison in 2011 in a plea agreement that allowed them to assert their innocence but left them as convicted murderers. The arrangement got Echols off death row and freed Baldwin and Misskelley from life sentences. They were convicted as teenagers and spent 18 years incarcerated.

The plea agreements scrapped the necessity for court-approved hearings on DNA evidence and possible juror misconduct.

Monday's 45-page filing by the Echols legal team begins the appeal process in earnest. The state has 30 days to answer, although it can ask for more time.

Once the state's answer is filed, Echols' attorneys, Kerri Kobbeman and John Elrod of Fayetteville, Patrick Benca of Little Rock and Stephen Braga of Washington, D.C., will have about two weeks to respond before the case is submitted to the justices, who have no deadline to make a decision.

The materials Echols wants to test are the boys' shoes, socks, Boy Scout caps, shirts, pants and underwear, as well as the sticks found with the clothing and the shoelaces used to bind the victims. The procedure is the FBI-reviewed M-Vac wet-vacuum DNA collection technology, which his lawyers describe as "an exciting state-of-the art technology that [yields] unprecedented DNA results."

Echols had petitioned the circuit court in January 2022 to use the advanced procedure under a 22-year-old law, Act 1780 of 2001, that allows convicts to take advantage of scientific procedures unavailable when they were convicted that could prove them innocent.

Keith Chrestman, the prosecutor at the time, opposed the testing. A former circuit judge, he was holding office as an appointee of then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Chrestman's successor, Sonia Fonticiella, a former federal public defender, took office on Jan. 1.