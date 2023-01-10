Fayetteville bank robbed, police searching for suspect





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a bank Tuesday morning on a busy stretch of West Wedington Drive.

Officers were called to the First Security Bank at 3443 W. Wedington Drive at 8:39 a.m., according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman.

Murphy said a man went into the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving. Murphy said around noon Tuesday he had no information on whether a weapon was used or if the man threatened to use a weapon in the robbery.

A photo of the suspect taken from the bank's security cameras has been posted on the Fayetteville Police Department Facebook page. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Cody Strange at (479) 587-3520.

Investigators are also contacting nearby businesses that may have external security cameras that could show more details on the robbery or how the suspect reached the bank and then left the area, Murphy said.







