Fayetteville planners say ‘try again’ to pair of multifamily proposals

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Monday denied separately two proposals associated with development of multifamily properties.

The first proposal was to rezone nearly 20 acres of a 30-acre lot between Rupple Road and Dinsmore Trail. The land lies north of the planned John L Colbert Middle School in development.

The rezoning would have changed the land from a neighborhood conservation zone to a community services zone. Allowable uses in a community services zone include a variety of residential dwellings ranging from single- to multifamily, eating places, neighborhood shopping, offices and small-scale production.

The portion of the land immediately west that fronts Rupple Road is zoned for community services. Kirsten Rimes, land acquisition manager with Edward Rose Properties, said the initial thought was to have the same zoning across the entire property to make it easier to develop. However, rezoning the land for multifamily dwellings with up to 18 units an acre would have enabled the developers to create the same project. She asked the commission to consider that rezoning.

Rezoning for multifamily dwellings would have capped density at 18 units an acre with a maximum three-story building height. By comparison, a community services zone has an unlimited density and a five-story maximum building height.

Rimes showed the commission a conceptual drawing for 414 units with a mix of one and two bedrooms. The project as shown included a community room, fitness center, dog park, grilling area and pool.

Commissioners rejected the request with a 9-0 vote, saying the City Council zoned the area deliberately in 2015 with the construction of Rupple Road. The idea was to provide a transition from higher density and potential commercial uses facing Rupple Road east to low-density residential uses east of Dinsmore Trail.

Planning staff also recommended denial of the request. The area suffers from inadequate water pressure, a lack of access to public transit and falls outside the Fire Department's desired 6 to 8 response time, said Jessie Masters, development review manager.

Commissioner Matt Johnson said although the panel could not consider a development proposal with the rezoning request, the request fell out of line with the city's objectives for compact, complete and connected neighborhoods. He said he would have liked to see a planned zoning district instead, which would have provided development details along with the rezoning that the commission could consider.

Commissioner Porter Winston said the city has certain expectations for the site because it's a large field without many development hardships near an incoming school.

"Anybody who would be proposing to do something along this street should be prepared for our expectations for projects that are deeply thought through and creative," he said.

The other request was a development plan for seven triplexes and one standalone dwelling comprising 22 units total on just more than an acre southeast of Huntsville Road and Sherman Avenue. Commissioners voted 7-2 to deny the request. The two commissioners in favor were Winston and Andrew Brink.

Allen Jay Young with Development Consultants, Inc., said the property is being co-developed with another landowner immediately east. The site has a number of constraints, he said, and the proposal included requests for variances to city code as a result.

The requests for variances had to do with driveway access, following fire safety code, parking and vegetative screening. Commissioners expressed concern with the number of variances requested, safety because of the proximity of proposed driveways and whether the proposal was a good fit for the area.

More News None

Commission action

Fayetteville’s Planning Commission met Monday and approved:

• Extending a permit for cluster homes at the Willow Bend housing project east of 10th Street until Sept. 14.

• Allowing a landscaping business to operate out of an accessory structure on a residential property near Wedington Drive and Double Springs Road.

• Allowing a tanning salon business to operate out of an accessory structure on a residential property east of Hughmount Road.

Source: Fayetteville



