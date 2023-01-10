Golden Lions prevail vs. Prairie View, 63-55

The Golden Lions’ thorn on the side that was Prairie View A&M University wasn’t such a bother Monday night, not even after an altercation broke out after the game.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men’s basketball team beat the Panthers for the first time in five years and established its first winning streak of the season with a 63-55 victory at H.O. Clemmons Arena. In addition, the Lions (6-11, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) evened their conference record and improved to 6-0 at home.

Kylen Milton scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half, going 7 for 10 from the floor and making 7 of 9 free throws. Trejon Ware totaled 11 points, Chris Greene had 10 points and Ismael Plet pulled down 8 rebounds to go along with 6 points in the victory.

Prairie View (6-11, 2-2), a usual contender in the SWAC, didn’t go away quietly during the game, and neither team left the floor in peace. Both teams traded verbal jabs and nearly fought as the final horn sounded, although it wasn’t clear what exactly precipitated the high emotions.

UAPB last beat Prairie View 72-66 on Jan. 20, 2018. Since then, the Panthers had won 9 in a row over the Lions.

On Monday, the Panthers never led by more than 4 points. UAPB, which led 34-31 at halftime, started the second half on a 9-0 run for its biggest lead, and the Panthers could only draw within 1 point on two occasions.

Will Douglas totaled 14 points and had 5 rebounds, Kyle Harding finished with 13 points and Yahuza Rasas scored 12 points and pulled down 6 rebounds for the Panthers. They were held below 40% field-goal shooting in the second half and finished 22 of 58

(37.9%) while making only 9 of 16 free throws (56.3%). Prairie View made just 2 of 17 3-point attempts.

Douglas knocked down a jumper with 1:40 left to pull Prairie View within 54-53, but Greene responded with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later. Douglas cut the lead to 57-55 with a stepback jumper, only for the Lions to use a press-breaker offense and find Milton under the rim for an easy 2 with 48.1 seconds left.

UAPB shot 18 for 41

(43.9%) from the field, going 6 for 18 from the arc. The Lions made 21 of 27 free throws (77.8%).

UAPB will take on Florida A&M University at 4 p.m. Central on Saturday in Tallahassee, and then visit Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach at a time to be announced.



