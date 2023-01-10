Governor-elect(ed)

As Paul Greenberg used to say, ah, John Deering--what a talent!

See the cartoon on the page today. We're tempted to leave the rest of this column blank and let John Deering's work speak for the paper. Because his work, as is often the case, leaves us almost speechless.

Almost.

We never do become entirely speechless. So we'll add some words to accompany the artwork--to put too fine a point on things, as we often do.

Today Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in and make history as the first female governor of Arkansas. Let's hope she makes history in another way, too: As the continuation of a string of level-headed governors who have administered the executive office conservatively, with an emphasis on education reform.

We think that's the smart bet at this point. She grew up in a household with a level-headed governor who administered conservatively with an emphasis on education reform.

And, if that continuation were to, well, continue, she'd push the boundaries of education reform, like her predecessors. Which, it should be mentioned, SHS pledges to do.

"I haven't made a secret about what my biggest priority is," the governor-soon-to-be told the paper. "It's education."

Doubtless, this Legislative session will feature a lot of bills concerning education. Let's hope those bills include:

• Teacher pay raises.

• Pre-K expansion. (We talked with a superintendent once who only half-joking said he'd trade 12th grade for universal pre-K, because getting them early is so important.)

• Expanding school choices.

• Improving transparency by including two grades each year for schools and school districts: one for success on standardized tests, and one for the amount of improvements made year to year.

In her first year in office, the new governor may also be asked to sign a bill to build another state prison. The current ones are overflowing, and for reasons to build a new one, read the paper.

Sarah Sanders told the paper that she wanted to chip away at the income tax, too. Which makes sense in a state with budget surpluses.

And surely there will be a host of things coming out of the General Assembly that don't sound as good. This is the Ledge, after all. A nickname given it because sometimes you want to jump off'n it.

But all that fightin' and wrestlin' in this healthy democracy can wait a few more hours. Today is a day of inauguration and ballroom dancing and praying for a better Arkansas.

Which brings us to . . . .

In one of the several stories in the lead-up to Governor-elect Sanders becoming Governor Sanders, a reporter asked Linda Chesterfield--a state senator surely to be on the other side of many issues with the new administration--what she thought about all the ado.

Said state Sen. Chesterfield (D-Little Rock): "I am praying for the governor because if she succeeds, the state of Arkansas succeeds. My Bible says pray for our leaders."

That seems to be the spirit of the day. And what a spirit it is.