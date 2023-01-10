Gunfire kills man, 18, in Lake Village

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the death of an 18-year-old who was shot while walking through a front yard in Lake Village.

Jayani Jordan was killed Sunday afternoon while walking through a yard at 604 Elm St., according to a state police news release.

Lake Village Police responded to the residence about 4:15 p.m. Sunday after a shooting was reported. The man was found in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

As of Monday, a suspect has not been identified, the release says.



