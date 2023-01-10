Highly touted WR transfer TeSlaa pledges to Arkansas

Isaac TeSlaa, one of the top wide receiver transfers on the market, has committed to Arkansas.

TeSlaa, 6-4, 210 pounds, of Hillsdale College in Michigan, chose the Razorbacks over Colorado, Purdue, Iowa and Iowa State after officially visiting all five schools. He and his parents visited Fayetteville last Thursday and Friday.

“It was great. This was the first school that I got to visit that was in the SEC,” TeSlaa said after his visit. “Just seeing all the bells and whistles they have here was awesome, but also getting a feel for their culture. Their coaching staff is incredible, obviously.

“They get you hyped up, but they also know how to talk about the program and the things that are important.”

Arkansas’ facilities stood out during his trip.

“The SEC is just a different beast,” he said.

He picked up offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Miami, Wisconsin and other schools after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 1.

TeSlaa record 68 receptions for 1,325 yards – 19.5 yards per catch – and 13 touchdowns this season and was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's top offensive player and team MVP.

He was named the Chargers' Outstanding Offensive Back for 2021 after finishing with 45 catches for 698 yards and 7 touchdowns.

TeSlaa and Arkansas receivers coach Kenny Guiton created a nice bond.

“Real good guy. I think he’s been here for about two years, but you can tell he knows a lot and he gets his receivers right,” TeSlaa said.

TeSlaa is the eighth transfer to sign with or commit to the Razorbacks. He joins defensive end John Morgan III (Pittsburgh), offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Florida), quarterback Jacolby Criswell (North Carolina), receiver Andrew Armstrong (Texas A&M-Commerce), safety Alfahiym Walcott (Baylor), cornerback Lorando Johnson (Baylor) and linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. (South Florida) as mid-term enrollees.



