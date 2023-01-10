Mike Rogers, a Republican U.S. representative from Alabama, says he regrets losing his temper after he was seen leaning angrily over Rep. Matt Gaetz and being restrained by another lawmaker following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s 14th unsuccessful vote for House speaker.

Mike Hubbard, a former Alabama House speaker, left prison after serving more than two years for a 2016 ethics conviction in which he was accused of using his office to obtain business clients and found guilty of 12 charges.

Junita Reed-St. Clair, a New York City 911 dispatcher, relayed a homicide call to a supervisor without realizing the victim was her husband, “a great person” with whom she had spoken an hour earlier, killed by a neighbor in a dispute over noise.

Patricia Woodward is suing the Walt Disney Co. and others, alleging lax covid-19 precautions led to the death of her husband, Paul, who worked as a van driver on the Provincetown, Mass., sets of “American Horror Story” in 2021.

Georg Gaenswein, a Roman Catholic archbishop and the longtime secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, has met with Pope Francis days after publishing a tell-all memoir in which he criticizes Francis for being insincere and illogical in the decision to dismiss him as head of the papal household.

Jonathan Carr and his brother Reginald were denied their bid for a U.S. Supreme Court appeal of the death sentences they received for four 2000 slayings on a Kansas soccer field known as “the Wichita massacre.”

Nathaniel David Corser, a 23-year-old drug dealer who pleaded guilty to selling the pills that killed a Colorado man and tearfully wished aloud that he had died instead, is facing a 20-year federal prison term — the state’s longest-ever for a fentanyl-related crime.

Deborah Chalfie, chair of a Washington, D.C., preservation group, says a former dry cleaning shop that exemplified the 1960s space-age Googie architectural style could have been something cool instead of the “beige blob” beauty supply store it became.

Eric Finkelstein of Morristown, N.J., polished off an order of Japanese egg custard at Noda in New York City, the 18th Michelin-starred restaurant he’d visited in 24 hours, to set a Guinness World Record, wearing a body camera to document each bite and spending $494, before tips.



