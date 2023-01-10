Jury selected and motions denied in Gravette man’s U.S. Capitol riot case





WASHINGTON — A jury has been selected for the trial of a Gravette man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 62, faces eight counts in connection with the riot. He gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon — a ZAP Hike ’n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. Prosecutors say the stun gun was advertised as being capable of delivering a 950,000-volt shock.

Jury selection began Monday, and a full jury was seated just before 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. Opening arguments are to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper denied requests from Barnett’s legal team to dismiss two of the charges against him.

On Dec. 21, the government filed a superseding indictment adding the eighth charge against Barnett: “civil disorder” under 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3).

The new indictment indicated that Barnett impeded or otherwise interfered with a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to perform his duties during civil disorder.

Federal prosecutors said the civil disorder charge stems from Barnett’s conduct in the Capitol Rotunda, where he confronted a police officer because he had left his American flag in Pelosi’s office and he wanted it back.

Barnett’s attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the new charge, saying it was filed too late. They also filed a motion to dismiss another charge because the wording had been changed from the original indictment.

Both of those motions were denied.

Barnett faces the following charges:

• 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder

• 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting

• 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

• 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

• 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

• 18:641; Theft of Government Property