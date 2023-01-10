Judge in desegregation case OKs district facilities report

A federal judge has directed the Pulaski County Special School District to "press on" with its efforts to build the equivalent of 10 new classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and space for the Junior ROTC program at Mills University Studies High School.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said in a short order issued Friday that he "appreciates and approves" the district's latest facilities report to him.

"All the changes proposed are reasonable and prudent," wrote Marshall, who is the presiding judge in a 40-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit in which the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school systems are the remaining defendants.

"In particular, no additional report is required [from the district] until July absent some material change in the approved plan," Marshall said.

In May 2021, Marshall directed the Pulaski County Special district to propose to him a plan to "square up" inequities between the Mills campus, which is in a more heavily Black residential section of the district, and Robinson Middle School, which is in a more affluent, predominantly white residential area.

The two schools were built at the same time and opened to students in August 2019 at a time when the district was obligated in the federal desegregation lawsuit to equalize the condition of its school buildings.

The Pulaski County Special district responded to the judge later in 2021 with plans to add 10 classrooms, a 2,200-seat arena, a softball field and a renovated JROTC building at Mills at an estimated cost of $19 million.

In late 2022, the district notified the judge of some alterations in the placement of the new elements on the campus. Those included moving the multipurpose arena from the east side to the north side of the campus, which means a change in the location of the new softball field.

Most recently, at the end of December, attorneys for the district's Black students -- known as the McClendon intervenors -- asked the judge to require district leaders to increase their reporting to the judge on plans for the additions to the Mills University Studies High School campus.

Attorneys for the intervenors noted that the construction of space equivalent to 10 traditional classrooms has been described over time as space for the school's Driven program but not exclusively for that program.

Students in the Driven program use a mix of face-to-face and online instruction to work at their own pace and with some independence to master rigorous academic material.

"Planning for use of the addition should address capacity concerns and student and teacher needs generally, not only the Driven program," the McClendon attorneys argued in December to the judge.

The attorneys said Mills' current enrollment is 603, of which 61 students, or 10.1%, are in the Driven program.

"Respectfully, these numbers do not seem to suggest a growing program," the attorneys said and went on to note that as many as nine teachers at Mills are having to share classrooms and that there are other courses being taught in rooms meant for other purposes.

Marshall in his latest order urged the intervenors to focus their monitoring of the district "on the big picture."

"All matters of detail, though important of course, are now in PCSSD's capable hands," Marshall wrote. "Monitoring PCSSD's compliance with the court-approved plan for truing-up the facilities does not extend to managing those details."

Marshall added, "Intervenors should monitor the big picture. PCSSD continues to demonstrate its good faith, and the District should press on."