Damage to country

As a recovering Republican, I am appalled at the dysfunction of the GOP in electing a speaker of the House. Its most radical faction, the Freedom Caucus, has handcuffed the party, demanding far-reaching concessions to its very small minority group.

The Republican Party leaders enabled the bad actors and now suffer the humiliation from their actions. All the GOP House members can agree on is Trump's Big Lie of a stolen election.

The Democratic Party is far from perfect, but if you don't think this is doing incredible damage to our country, I've got some great ocean-front property in northwest Arkansas I'd like to sell you.

SCOTT SCHUH

Little Rock

All aboard for anarchy

On Jan. 6, 2021, an attempt was made to shut down the government to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president. Not a single member of our government who appeared to be involved in that coup attempt has been prosecuted. Many of them were re-elected and could be seen on the House floor last week as they brought the functioning of Congress to a halt once again. These people have been described as rebels, insurrectionists and anarchists. In number, they make up a mere 10 percent of House Republicans. To get the House back in session, though, Kevin McCarthy had to make a number of pacts with this group before it would allow him to be sworn in as speaker of the House, one of which was apparently a promise to allow this group to once again bring Congress to a halt pretty much on a whim.

This group could accurately be described as anti-tax and anti-government. Its members claim that they are concerned about the deficit. If that were true, they wouldn't be so focused on cutting taxes. They would be in favor of a strong IRS to make sure taxes are properly collected. Oops. They're not in favor of that, either. Their political philosophy seems to be that the best way to keep the government from spending money is to shut it down. That's called anarchy. And Kevin McCarthy has now given them the ability to make that happen.

For those who think this is an extreme prediction, just wait. This shutdown will likely happen at least once before the end of this year. Rather than agreeing to raise the debt ceiling, look for the anarchists to ask for massive spending cuts. What might they put on the table? For years Republicans have wanted to cut and/or eliminate entitlement spending. Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and affordable health care could all be open to debate. Regardless of what House Republicans do, the Senate will never agree to cuts to these programs. If the anarchists don't get what they want, they don't vote to raise the debt ceiling and the government shuts down. And the anarchists will have won.

Thanks, Kevin.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway

Was gavel worth it?

So, Kevin, you finally managed to get your precious speakership, but at what price? Like the proverbial bluesman who sold his soul at the crossroads for mastery of the guitar, you also may have made a devilish bargain.

But will your quid be worth your quo?

As time reveals the truth of what you bargained away, one should think your prize will be worth no more than a bauble out of a box of Cracker Jack.

JW DILLREE

Hot Springs Village

Not a safe scenario

People often refer to daylight saving time as "getting an extra hour of daylight." It actually just moves an hour of daylight from morning to evening. In the summer, it is really nice to have that time after work to take a walk or enjoy a cookout. However, the hours of daylight shorten considerably as the sun rises later and sets earlier as we near Dec. 21.

In the Dec. 28 issue of the Democrat-Gazette, we read that state Rep. Johnny Rye is proposing permanently adopting daylight saving time in Arkansas. He reasoned that having daylight at 5 p.m. in the winter months would help mothers get home safely.

Remember, there is no extra hour of daylight. It would just be moved from morning to evening. Instead of the sun rising around 7 a.m. and setting around 5 p.m., we wouldn't see the sun until around 8 a.m. in the late fall and winter months.

Rep. Nelda Speaks addressed this with a voice of reason when she expressed concern over children walking to their bus stops while it is still dark. We live in a primarily rural state, and many school-aged children, especially elementary students, would wait for their buses in the dark; some would start their school day before it is light outside. This is obviously not a safe scenario for young children.

Please encourage your state legislators to vote "no" on enacting a 12-month policy of daylight saving time.

OLEVIA BABB

Arkadelphia

Unintentionally funny

Let your readers not confuse Paul Krugman's ability to write with his ability to think. I believe Mr. Krugman has been demonstrably wrong more often than right on his pronouncements on economic issues for which he received the 2008 Nobel Prize, but also and especially on political issues for which he has won little approval. Mr. Krugman should be embarrassed by his column printed in the Jan. 7 issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

I believe one can enjoy Mr. Krugman's columns in much the same way he or she enjoys Johnny Carson reruns. Both are hilarious.

KEN CARPENTER

Mountain Home