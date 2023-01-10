Major stock indexes start week with mixed results

U.S. stocks were mixed Monday at the start of a week with a few events likely to shake up markets, including updates on consumer inflation and the health of corporate profits.

The S&P 500 dipped 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%. More stocks rose than fell, and Wall Street's largely positive start to 2023 has come on hopes the Federal Reserve will ease its economy-shaking increases to interest rates as inflation cools.

Such rate increases have already slowed parts of the economy sharply, and the fear is more big increases could cause a painful recession.

Treasury yields fell further Monday as traders adjust bets for what the Fed will do. Treasury yields dropped Friday after data showed workers are winning weaker raises than in earlier months. While that's discouraging for workers whose pay is still lagging behind rising bills, it could ultimately mean less upward pressure on inflation.

The next big marker for the market will be a report released Thursday on inflation at the consumer level. Economists expect the data to show inflation slowed further to 6.5% last month from 7.1% in November.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.19% from 4.26% late Friday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, fell to 3.52% from 3.57% late Friday.

Lower rates tend to help high-growth and technology stocks in particular and were some of the market's leaders Monday.

Automaker Tesla Inc. added 5.9%, chipmaker Nvidia Corp. rose 5.2% and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed 5.1% for some of the biggest gains in the S&P 500. Slightly more stocks in the index rose than fell.

Overall, the S&P 500 slipped 2.99 points to 3,982.09. The Dow fell 112.96 points to 33,517.65, and the Nasdaq rose 66.36 points to 10,635.65.

Analysts, however, warn more bumpiness is almost surely on the way for the stock market. Even if inflation is slowing, the Fed has pledged to lift rates still further, and then to hold the rates at a high level for a while to ensure the job is done on inflation.

And parts of the economy that do best when rates are low have already shown signs of sharp pain as the Fed has raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% from roughly zero a year ago.

Warnings are also coming for what look to be lackluster earnings reports from companies, which are contending with higher labor costs and other expenses that eat into profits. Earnings reporting season is set to kick off Friday, and this may mark the first year-over-year drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since 2020.

"With 2022 behind us, investors are now primarily focused on the profit outlook for the coming year," strategists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a report.

Through 2023, the strategists see zero growth for S&P 500 earnings per share. And that's if the economy avoids a recession. If a recession does hit, as many on Wall Street suspect, the strategists say earnings could fall 11%. That's key because profits are one of the main levers that set stock prices.

Some retailers fell Monday after giving financial updates on sales and profitability that disappointed investors. Macy's Inc. dropped 7.7%, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. fell 9.3%.

Information for this report was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.