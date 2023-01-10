Man shot to death at PB intersection

A 39-year-old man was found shot to death Monday evening at the intersection of Port Road and Byrd Street, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

About 7 p.m., officers responded to reported gunshots in the Port Road area where they found a single vehicle partially in the roadway at the intersection of Byrd Street.

The vehicle was occupied by a single male who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release from police. The man, identified as Harold Withers of Pine Bluff, was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Withers' body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death. This is the second homicide of 2023 in Pine Bluff.

There is no suspect information known to the Public Information Office at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at (870) 730-2096, the tip line at (870) 730-2106 or Dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be shared through Messenger on the department's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd.