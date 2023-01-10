Man surrenders in homicide case

The Little Rock Police Department said Monday that a 19-year-old surrendered to detectives in reference to a homicide on Depriest Road.

Derrick Jackson Jr. of Little Rock has been charged with capital murder, police said in a tweet.

Police said the Thursday evening shooting on Depriest Road killed 17-year-old Carnelius Williams, according to the tweet and a news release from the department.

Williams was taken to UAMS just after 11:20 p.m. Thursday, police said. The victim died there, from multiple gunshot wounds, the release said.

Witnesses at the hospital said the incident happened in the area near Chicot and Depriest roads, which allowed officers to find the crime scene, police said.

The tweet announcing Jackson's arrest also said the investigation into the homicide was ongoing.

Jackson was on the online Pulaski County inmate roster, with no bail listed, Monday night.