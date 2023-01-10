Missouri City’s Kiltie Female Drum and Bugle Corps set for St. Pat’s Day Parade in Hot Springs





Visit Hot Springs says the Springfield, Missouri, Central High School Kiltie Drum and Bugle Corps has been approved by the school to march in the First Ever 20th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17 on Bridge Street.

"We are really pleased that the Kilties will join our zany little parade this year," Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said Monday in a news release. "Although they have a Scottish background, they'll fit right in the fun-filled atmosphere that has been the overall theme for our 98-foot parade since 2003. I know our 30,000 spectators will enjoy their presence in Hot Springs."

"Every year the Kilties try to take a trip out of state, and in my research, I fell in love with Hot Springs' event. It looks like a fun, energetic atmosphere," Angelique B. Groven, the Kilties' director, said in the release.

"We are the oldest, all-female, uniformed, Scottish Drum and Bugle Corps in the nation," Groven said. "We were established in 1926 and we are in our 97th year of consecutive marching. We are so incredibly excited that our school district has approved our proposal to travel to Hot Springs."

"I did a little bit of research about kilt-wearing," Visit Hot Springs CEO and parade founder Steve Arrison said in the release. "What I found is that the Irish wear kilts just like the Scots do. In Scotland, tartans used in making their kilts represent clans, and in Ireland, the tartans in their kilts represent the various counties in Ireland.

"The Kilties will fit right in on 98-foot Bridge Street along with our traditional leprechauns and green hats."

Groven said the Central High School Kilties "were established in Springfield in 1926 by Music Director (and Scotsman) Dr. R. Ritchie Robertson. His vision to provide opportunities for young women in music resulted in what is currently the oldest, all-female, uniformed, Scottish drum and bugle corps in the United States."

"The Kilties have marched consistently in the intervening 97 years, seeing the entirety of World War II, the desegregation of schools and a worldwide pandemic. The current corps are led by Directors Angie Groven and Rachael Conner and Majorette Zoe Malega," she said.

Groven said the Kilties would perform "one of our Scottish-inspired dances" in the Hot Springs parade.

The parade will feature country music star Justin Moore as celebrity grand marshal, film star Chris McDonald, who portrayed Shooter McGavin in "Happy Gilmore," as official starter, the "PAW Patrol" TV characters especially for children, and crowd favorites The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.