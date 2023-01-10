Compiled by Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Report

• The son of "Romeo and Juliet" director Franco Zeffirelli has responded to a child sexual abuse lawsuit recently submitted in Los Angeles County by the film's stars, Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey. Pippo Zeffirelli -- who also serves as president of the Franco Zeffirelli Foundation -- called the case brought against Paramount Pictures and allegations leveled against his late father "embarrassing" in a Friday statement to the Guardian. Franco Zeffirelli died at age 96 in 2019. "It is embarrassing to hear that today, 55 years after filming, two elderly actors who owe their notoriety essentially to this film wake up to declare that they have suffered an abuse that has caused them years of anxiety and emotional discomfort," Pippo Zeffirelli said. "It appears to me that in all these years, they have always maintained a relationship of deep gratitude and friendship towards Zeffirelli, releasing hundreds of interviews about the happy memory of their very fortunate experience, which was crowned with worldwide success." Whiting, who played Romeo Montague when he was 16, and Hussey, who played Juliet Capulet when she was 15, are suing Paramount, accusing the studio of sexual harassment and child sexual abuse over the 1968 film's controversial nude scene: a bedroom sequence in which Whiting's bare buttocks and Hussey's bare breasts are visible. Whiting and Hussey allege in their complaint that Zeffirelli coerced them to perform nude in the bedroom scene.

• Harvey Weinstein's sentencing for rape and sexual assault convictions was delayed Monday so that his attorneys can file a motion for a new trial. The 70-year-old former movie magnate could get up to 18 years in prison at the sentencing that is now scheduled for Feb. 23. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a similar conviction in New York, which is under appeal. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench said at a brief hearing that she expects Weinstein will be sentenced Feb. 23 should the motion be denied. On Dec. 19, a jury convicted Weinstein of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor who testified that he appeared uninvited at her hotel room door during a Los Angeles film festival in 2013. Jurors acquitted Weinstein of one count of sexual battery. They failed to reach verdicts after nine days of deliberations on three other sexual assault counts. Lench declared a mistrial on those counts. Prosecutors said they have not yet decided whether to retry them. Weinstein pleaded innocent to all of the charges.